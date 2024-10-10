Tomuhini Topui, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, 'very high' on Oregon Ducks ahead of visit
The Oregon Ducks are hosting an historic list of visitors for this weekend's game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, led by potentially double-digit five-star recruits, Kobe Bryant's nephew Jett Washington and more.
Mater Dei (California) will be well represented on that list as well - with Oregon commits Nasir Wyatt (edge-rusher), Jordon Davison (running back) and elite class of 2026 defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui.
The 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman is rated the nation's No. 1 defensive lineman by ESPN and has a staggering offer sheet that is highlighted by Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, USC and many others.
For Tupoi, the trip is yet another opportunity to connect with a coaching staff he has already grown very close to during the early stages of his recruitment.
"What stand out to me the most is the overall relationships I have with the coaches over there," Topui said. "They are very high on my list."
Asked if Oregon had established itself as the early leader, Topui didn't hestitate, although it is, admittedly, early in the process.
"Yes sir," he answered. "They’ve been high on my list for awhile."
The goal for this week's trip is pretty clear.
"I’m really just excited to see them go to work," Topui said.
Overall, Oregon's 2026 class is rated No. 1 nationally early and looks like a legitimate threat to finish there by the time recruiting classes become official.