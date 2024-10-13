Tomuhini Topui, nation's No. 1 defensive tackle in 2026, commits to Oregon Ducks
Prior to this weekend's visit to the University of Oregon, Mater Dei (California) bluechip defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui said Oregon was his leader.
After taking in Oregon's 32-31 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive lineman solidified his future with the Ducks - and committed.
Topui, ESPN's No. 1 defensive tackle in the class of 2026, chose Oregon over offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Washington and others.
"What stand out to me the most is the overall relationships I have with the coaches over there," Topui said prior to his visit. "They are very high on my list."
Turns out, Saturday's game was the final nudge Topui needed to lock in a commitment.
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"A two-way lineman who could end up on either side. A true nose at 6-3, 330 pounds and can can consistently take on double teams, hold his ground and still get a push. Role in Monarch defense was often to tie up blockers but when left one on one, routinely got in to the backfield. Shows off nice combination of power and quickness and plays nasty. Might be an even better offensive line prospect and holds multiple offers on that side of the ball. Didn’t play a ton of offensive line as a sophomore but is absolutely dominant when he does on the 5v5 circuit. Is a naturally strong kid with a verified 79” wing and combined with his technique, feet and balance, he’s tough to beat as an offensive guard. Would like to see lean out and play closer to 310 this year but he’s an easy national recruit who has the talent to play for anyone in the country."
Overall, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class consists of six pledges and is ranked No. 1 nationally, according to On3.
While the rewards of Oregon's big recruiting weekend are only just now beginning to trickle out, there's plenty of buzz regarding multiple silent commitments for the Ducks.
Expect more announcements to come.