Tualatin’s Nolan Keeney named Oregon’s top quarterback: SBLive/SI preseason football awards
Quarterback: Nolan Keeney, Tualatin
There are several candidates for this award, including West Linn’s Baird Gilroy and Nelson’s Avirey Durdahl.
But Tualatin senior Nolan Keeney is becoming undeniable.
Last year, the BYU commit looked like the potential difference-maker in a Tualatin state title run before missing time with a broken collarbone.
Still, in just seven games he accounted for roughly 3,000 yards (2,400 passing, 500 rushing) and 28 total touchdowns.
While Tualatin loses one of the best sets of playmakers in recent state history to graduation - Jayden Fortier (Arizona State), A.J. Noland (Colorado State) and Kenen Elder (Portland State) - Keeney has the dual-threat talent to put up gaudy numbers as the primary weapon.
He could be in line for the one of the best dual-threat quarterback seasons the state of Oregon has seen in recent memory.
BYU fans are sure to be thrilled with their key recruiting addition.
