Tyler Williams sets Wednesday commitment, previews 4 finalists
Armwood (Florida) four-star wide receiver Tyler Williams is ready to announce his college commitment.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound pass-catcher will announce his decision Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT and is down to a final four of Central Florida, Georgia, Miami and Syracuse - all four of whom he took official visits to over the past month.
He joined SBLIve Sports to break down his finalists ahead of his commitment.
Central Florida: "UCF has an at-home feeling. They've been recruiting me for a long time and they are really close to my family. I am really close to the coaches."
Georgia: "They are the standard school. They have a lot of success and they are proving to have more."
Miami: "They're the most hated, but I look at it as a good thing, because you can go out there and show people why. You can prove so much to them."
Syracuse: "The new staff... they are doing a real great job, They believe in me a lot and I believe they'll do big things."
For Williams, the reason for deciding this week is simple.
"I'm very excited," he said. "It's been lots of prayer and thought, and it came to me that I'm ready to make a decision that is right for me."
Last fall, Williams played at Sumner and showed off his explosiveness.
He was the second-leading receiver on the team, accumulating 26 receptions for 585 yards and 14 touchdowns - scoring on more than half his catches - and also had three punt returns toucdowns and two kick return scores.
That special playmaking ability is about to belong to one of his four finalists.