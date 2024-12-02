Zac Stascausky, All-American Bowl tackle, flips from Washington Huskies to Oregon Ducks
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning got his first win against the Washington Huskies on Saturday.
Then, he flipped their highest-rated offensive commitment in the class of 2025 to celebrate.
On Sunday, Central Catholic (Oregon) four-star offensive lineman Zac Stascausky flipped his commitment from Washington to Oregon following a late recruiting blitz from several national programs.
“Growing up, I’ve always been an Oregon fan," he told HighSchoolonSI. "My grandfather went there, my mom went there, my sister goes there. My grandpa was a long-time fan with posters on the wall. He passed away last year.”
“I wish he could’ve seen it all happen. That was always my dream as a kid and what he wanted for me. I wish he could’ve seen it, for sure.”
Stascausky's recruitment has skyrocketed this fall, as he gained offers - and took official visits - to Georgia, Michigan and Oregon.
The Ducks got the final visit over the weekend during their game against Washington, the school Stascausky was committed to until this weekend.
That win proved to be enough to complete the key in-state flip.
Stascausky is rated the nation's No. 164 overall prospect and the No. 1 player in Oregon.
He recently received and accepted an invitation to the All-American Bowl, joining a celebrated list of Central Catholic athletes to earn that honor.
What are Lanning and the coaching staff getting in their latest pledge?
Here's what 247Sports had to say about him as a prospect:
"Stascausky plays left tackle for Central Catholic and shows the feet, balance and length to play tackle at the college level as well. He’s pushing 6-6 with a well proportioned 280 pound frame and room to add good weight down the road. He’s light on his feet and shows the mobility you want to see in a young lineman. He’s fluid as a pass blocker and can get down the field and has no issues putting his body on a linebacker or safety. He’s a finisher as a run blocker and plays through the whistle. There’s highlights of him taking his man 40 yards down the field before burying him in to the turf. You want a lineman with some edge and nastiness to him and Stascausky shows it on a consistent basis. He can continue to get stronger and have more ‘pop’ at the point of contact but he’s trending in the right direction. When you look at the frame, athleticism and skill set, Stascausky is an easy high Power 4 prospect and someone we think could be a multi-year starter at the college level as well."