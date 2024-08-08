10 Rhode Island high school linebackers to watch in 2024
Rhode Island high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Ocean State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
A defensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at linebacker, with many top end backers now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from Rhode Island. Defenses always rely on their heavy hitters in the front seven and it's no different when it comes to the Ocean State.
The following is a list of top returning Rhode Island linebackers heading into the 2024 season.
Ian Bing, St. Raphael Academy: Bing was one of Rhode Island’s top pass rushers from the linebacker position. The junior backer racked up 92 tackles, 28 for loss, 19 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Darren Valentin, Tolman: The junior running back/linebacker remained towards the top of the yardage marks all season long. Valentin made 84 tackles and 10 went for loss and also rushed for 981 yards and scored nine touchdowns on offense.
Paul Zolkos, Scituate: Zolkos was another tailback that ended the season compiling 981 yards rushing and added 10 touchdowns. The junior also made 37 tackles on defense at inside linebacker for Scituate.
Drake Dumont, Scituate: Dumont had a solid season at inside linebacker, tallying 61 tackles and two sacks for the Knights.
Ryan Snodgrass, Cumberland: The Clippers' linebacker had a strong 2023 campaign and was among the top junior tacklers. Snodgrass made 97 tackles, 6.5 went for a loss, 0.5 sack, interception and fumble recovery. The 5-foot-10, 150 pound linebacker is in line for a big fall season.
Nicholas Walkowski, Cumberland: The 5-foot-9 linebacker played side-by-side with Snodgrass to form one of the state's better pairings. Walkowski last season compiled 69 tackles, 7.5 for a loss and one sack.
Chris Ciarniello, North Kingstown: The middle linebacker tallied 120 tackles through 10 games for the Skippers.
Adalino Aceto, Cranston West: The sophomore backer was up there with the best of them in 2023, racking up 68 tackles, five for a loss and two sacks.
Riley Herbert, Burrillville: Herbert is coming off a solid 2023 seasn for the Broncos and is expected to be the team's top defender this fall. Last season, Herbert totaled 78 tackles and a sack.
Calvin Hill III, Westerly: Hill III is the third freshman from Westerly that contributed in 2023.The middle linebacker tallied 36 tackles and two went for a loss, making an average of about three takedowns a contest.
