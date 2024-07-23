10 Rhode Island high school running backs to watch in 2024
Rhode Island high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Ocean State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at running back, with many top end tailbacks now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from Rhode Island. With the rushing game still a focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Ocean State.
The following is a list of top returning Rhode Island running backs heading into the 2024 season.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Darren Valentin, Tolman: The junior running back remained towards the top of the yardage marks all season long. Valentin rushed for 981 yards and scored nine touchdowns. In 2023, Valentin was among the state leaders in rushing yardage and should be able to top the charts this fall.
Paul Zolkos, Scituate: Zolkos was another tailback that ended the season compiling 981 yards rushing and added 10 touchdowns. The junior made an impact on defense and also made 37 tackles on defense at inside linebacker.
Charles Grover, Scituate: Next to Zolkos is another running back that can put up some equal numbers on the ground. Grover finished the 2023 season to carry the ball 114 carries, 545 yards and six touchdowns.
Yandel Pelaez, Providence Country Day: The Providence Country Day running back rushed for 559 yards on 55 attempts and has scored three touchdowns in the 2023 season. Pelaez was a difference maker on offense and could push 1,000 yards rushing this season.
Terrell Hill, Westerly: Among one of the leaders in the rushing department in 2023 was Hill out of Westerly. The shifty tailback kept defenses guessing and put up solid numbers in the process. Hill rushed for 721 yards on 176 carries and scored eight touchdowns.
Leland Kelleher, Burrillville: The Broncos had themselves one of the top rushing attacks throughout the state and Kelleher helped lead the way. As a junior, the running back carried the ball 137 times for 652 yards and five touchdowns.
Ramel Richards, RB, Central: Richards had a nice season for the Knights, rushing for 481 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Expect Richards' production to spike this fall and be another candidate to make a run at going over 1,000 yards.
Ziahair Gibau, Davies Career and Tech: Gibau, who doubles up and plays cornerback as well, was among one of the leaders when it came to junior backs in the state. The Patriots' running back rushed for 648 yards on 122 carries and found the endzone six times.
Ty Troiano, RB, Cumberland: Another sophomore tailback that had a strong 2023 was Troiano, who rushed for 494 yards and five touchdowns. The 2026 class of running backs is deep and Troiano looks to be one of the top juniors this fall.
James Leclair, Exeter West Greenwich: The only fullback on this list is Leclair after putting up solid numbers. Leclair rushed for 284 yards on 60 attempts and scored three touchdowns as a sophomore.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports