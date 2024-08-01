7 Rhode Island high school wide receivers to watch in 2024
Rhode Island high school football is set to start on the weekend of Aug. 29-31 and the Ocean State has produced some of the top talent coming out of the New England region of the United States.
Another offensive position that the state has started to produce talent at regularly is at wide receiver, with many top end receivers now heading to the smaller collegiate level schools from Rhode Island. With the passing game becoming the focal point of many high school offenses around the country, it's no different when it comes to the Ocean State.
The following is a list of top returning Rhode Island wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.
Gian Iacuele, North Kingstown: The junior wide receiver had himself a strong 2023 campaign. Iacuele finished the season hauling in 47 passes for 507 yards and two touchdowns.
Norman Soullier, Burrillville: The Broncos' wide receiver had himself a solid junior campaign. Soullier last year caught 30 passes for 485 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Jack Dichiaro, Burrillville: One of the best wide receiver duos in the entire state is that of Soullier-Dichiaro. The Broncos' wide receiver was solid for the Broncos last fall, catching 36 passes for for 462 yards and four touchdowns.
Trevor Lytle, Ponaganset: Lytle returns after putting up a strong junior campaign in 2023. The fleet-footed pass catcher ended last fall with 20 catches for 416 yards and scored six touchdowns.
Ethan Corriveau, North Smithsfield Mount St. Charles Academy: The wide receiver hauled in 40 passes for 458 yards and scored three touchdowns. Corriveau should be one of the top juniors out wide on Rhode Island this fall.
Cooper Berthelot, North Kingstown: Berthelot was the leading sophomore pass catcher in the state, catching 36 passes for 623 yards and nine touchdowns. Expect the North Kingstown receiver to flirt with 1,000 yards this season.
Sebastian Lora, Bishop Hendricken: Lora was the state leader for freshmen in receiving, catching 17 passes for 354 yards and three touchdowns. When it comes to sophomores this upcoming season, Lora will be among the state's best.
