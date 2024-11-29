Final Top 10 Rhode Island high school football rankings (11/28/2024)
The 2024 Rhode Island high school football season is now officially the rearview mirror, and the cream of the crop has risen to the top.
The RIIL state championships last weekend featured an action-packed slate with Rhode Island's top teams squaring off for titles. Here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Rhode Island high school football teams heading into the off-season, as we see it.
Top 10 Rhode Island high school football rankings
1. Bishop Hendricken (7-4)
The Hawks capped the season at the state championships with a narrow 24-21 win over La Salle Academy for the RIIL's Division I crown. Bishop Hendricken was a force throughout the season, with two of its losses coming to a couple of Connecticut's top teams. Winning the state crown at the end validated a season to remember for the Hawks.
2. La Salle Academy (7-4)
La Salle Academy remained at the second spot for most of the season and for good reason. They end the 2024 campaign falling just short of winning the Division I crown, falling 24-21 to Bishop Hendricken. It capped a solid season for the Rams.
3. North Kingstown (7-3)
The Battle for Kingstown goes to the northern end of the city. On the day before Thanksgiving, the Skippers pulled off a 19-15 victory over South Kingstown for city bragging rights. Oh yeah, and North Kingstown won the Division I non-state Super Bowl over Burrilville handily, 31-7.
4. South Kingstown (10-2)
Now South Kingstown, despite the loss to their rivals to the north, have had themselves a pretty strong season nonetheless. The Rebels won the Division II crown after a 29-0 rout of West Warwick.
5. Portsmouth (7-4)
The Patriots run for the Division I non-state Super Bowl crown ended with a 21-14 loss to North Kingstown in the semifinals. Portsmouth did end the season on a good note, defeating Middletown, 28-0.
6. Burrillville (8-3)
The Broncos were not able to keep up with North Kingstown in the Division I non-state Super Bowl, falling 31-7. Senior quarterback Logan Gelinas had a solid end to his high school career, throwing for over 1,600 yards and 14 touchdowns.
7. West Warwick (3-0)
The Wizards dominated at home, shutting out Tolman 48-0 in Pawtucket. West Warwick won't have it so easy this week when the Wizards host South Kingston.
8. Ponaganset (10-1)
Needing a strong effort from their ground game, Ponaganset was able to pull away for a 28-13 victory over Classical for the Division III state championship.
9. St. Raphael Academy (6-3)
The Saints started off the season on a hot start, with a record of 3-0 right out of the gates. It was sustaining that momentum throughout the campaign, going 3-3 the rest of the way. Don't make any bones about it, this St. Raphael group is a solid team overall.
10. Cumberland (5-5)
The Clippers were a tough team to judge because of their five losses, all coming to teams that made either deep playoff runs or competed for state titles.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi