High School on SI Rhode Island High School Football Preseason Top 10 State Rankings
As the 2025 high school football season draws closer, it's time to look at some of the top teams in Rhode Island.
Below are High School on SI's Power 10 preseason rankings:
1. Bishop Hendricken
Last season: 7-4, won Rhode Island Interscholastic League Division I championship
The Hawks, considered the top team in Rhode Island, is also one of the better teams in the Northeast Region and the country. Bishop Hendricken capped its 2024 campaign by squeezing out a 24-21 victory over La Salle Academy in the state title game.
2. North Kingstown
Last season: 7-3, won Division I non-state Super Bowl
The Skippers enjoyed a successful 2024 season that ended with a 31-7 win over Burrillville in the championship contest. North Kingstown brings back a fairly young squad from last season that already has a wealth of playoff experience.
3. South Kingstown
Last season: 10-2, won RIIL Division II championship
The Rebels ended a 16-year title drought last season with an impressive 29-0 win over West Warwick in the state championship game. The team will look to continue its efforts this season.
4. La Salle Academy
Last season: 7-5
The Rams not only lost to Bishop Hendricken in the Division I title game, but their longtime coach Geoff Marcone stepped down as well after 25 years. La Salle is starting fresh for the 2025 season -- and most of its players are returning from last season.
5. Burrillville
Last season: 8-3
The Broncos’ chances of hoisting a Division I trophy last season were snatched by champion North Kingstown. Burrillville is younger this season, but still has plenty of playoff experience to back up its efforts.
6. Portsmouth
Last season: 7-4
The Patriots’ playoff chances were cut short in the 2024 semifinals against North Kingstown, but the team ended the season with an impressive 28-0 win over Middletown. Portsmouth brings a steady balance of young and veteran players into the 2025 season.
7. Ponaganset
Last season: 10-2, won RIIL Division III championship
The Chieftains secured the state title last year after they stunned top-seeded Classical in the championship game. Ponaganset is poised for a repeat as they bring back a handful of players from the 2024 campaign.
8. West Warwick
Last season: 8-4
The Wizards reached the Division II championship game, but in the end they were shut out by South Kingstown. West Warwick, however, capped its 2024 season on a high note with a 33-6 victory over Coventry.
9. St. Raphael Academy
Last season: 6-3
The Saints fell to La Salle Academy in the semifinal round. However, they made the final four despite going 3-3 after a 3-0 start to the 2024 season.
10. Classical High School
Last season: 10-2
Despite losing the Division III state title game to Ponaganset, the Purple have a handful of players returning for the 2025 season — with playoff experience intact.
