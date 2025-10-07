Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 7, 2025
Rhode Island high school football continues to trek through the 2025 season.
Here are High School on SI’s third week of rankings for the Ocean State:
1. North Kingstown (4-1)
The Skippers edged Central HS, 29-28, over the weekend. North Kingstown faces Burrillville on Oct. 18.
Previous rank: 1
2. St. Raphael Academy (5-0)
The Saints cruised to a 42-13 win over Burrillville. St. Raphael hosts La Salle Academy on Oct. 17.
Previous rank: 2
3. Portsmouth (5-0)
The Patriots came away with a 49-7 victory against Barrington. Portsmouth faces West Warwick on Friday.
Previous rank: 4
4. La Salle Academy (3-2)
The Rams squeezed out a 21-20 win against Bishop Hendricken. La Salle hits the road on Oct. 17 to take on St. Raphael Academy.
Previous rank: 5
5. Bishop Hendricken (2-3)
Following a tough loss to La Salle, the Hawks will host Central HS on Oct. 17.
Previous rank: 3
6. Classical HS (5-0)
The Purple topped East Greenwich, 35-7. Classical hosts Pilgrim on Oct. 18.
Previous rank: 6
7. South Kingstown (4-1)
The Rebels knocked off West Warwick, 14-12. South Kingstown hosts Cranston West on Friday.
Previous rank: 7
8. Ponaganset (4-0)
The Chieftains beat Central Falls, 40-20. Ponaganset hosts Hope on Friday.
Previous rank: None
9. Woonsocket (3-2)
The Villa Novans recorded a dominant 48-7 win over Westerly. Woonsocket faces Burrillville on Saturday.
Previous rank: None
10. Burrillville (2-2)
The Broncos will look to shake off a loss to St. Raphael Academy with a home game against Woonsocket on Saturday.
Previous rank: 8
Dropped out: Barrington (2-3), Westerly (2-3).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App