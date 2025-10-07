High School

Rhode Island High School Football Top 10 State Rankings — Oct. 7, 2025

New teams out of the Ocean State have entered this week's rankings

Kevin L. Smith

Senior Anthony Solano runs the ball for Woonsocket football in a game against Pilgrim on Sept. 12.
Senior Anthony Solano runs the ball for Woonsocket football in a game against Pilgrim on Sept. 12. / David DelPoio/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rhode Island high school football continues to trek through the 2025 season.

Here are High School on SI’s third week of rankings for the Ocean State:

1. North Kingstown (4-1)

The Skippers edged Central HS, 29-28, over the weekend. North Kingstown faces Burrillville on Oct. 18.

Previous rank: 1

2. St. Raphael Academy (5-0)

The Saints cruised to a 42-13 win over Burrillville. St. Raphael hosts La Salle Academy on Oct. 17.

Previous rank: 2

3. Portsmouth (5-0)

The Patriots came away with a 49-7 victory against Barrington. Portsmouth faces West Warwick on Friday.

Previous rank: 4

4. La Salle Academy (3-2)

The Rams squeezed out a 21-20 win against Bishop Hendricken. La Salle hits the road on Oct. 17 to take on St. Raphael Academy.

Previous rank: 5

5. Bishop Hendricken (2-3)

Following a tough loss to La Salle, the Hawks will host Central HS on Oct. 17.

Previous rank: 3

6. Classical HS (5-0)

The Purple topped East Greenwich, 35-7. Classical hosts Pilgrim on Oct. 18.

Previous rank: 6

7. South Kingstown (4-1)

The Rebels knocked off West Warwick, 14-12. South Kingstown hosts Cranston West on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

8. Ponaganset (4-0)

The Chieftains beat Central Falls, 40-20. Ponaganset hosts Hope on Friday.

Previous rank: None

9. Woonsocket (3-2)

The Villa Novans recorded a dominant 48-7 win over Westerly. Woonsocket faces Burrillville on Saturday.

Previous rank: None

10. Burrillville (2-2)

The Broncos will look to shake off a loss to St. Raphael Academy with a home game against Woonsocket on Saturday.

Previous rank: 8

Dropped out: Barrington (2-3), Westerly (2-3).

KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

