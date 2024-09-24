Top 25 Rhode Island high school football rankings (9/24/2024)
Week 2 of the Rhode Island high school football season has come and gone and teams are starting to make their case for why they should be considered among the top programs in the state.
After another busy week of action that featured several Top 25 showdowns, here’s the complete breakdown of the elite Rhode Island high school football teams heading into Week 3 of the RIIL season, as we see it.
1. Bishop Hendricken (2-1)
The Hawks definitely deserve to be in the conversation of best team in the state after they had no problem in their 35-12 win over No. 3 Cumberland last week.
2. La Salle Academy (3-1)
After three straight games against out-of-state opponents, the Rams held No. 16 North Kingston to just six points last week in their RIIL opener. They have a huge test this week against St. John's Prep, which is ranked No. 1 in the Top 25 Massachusetts high school football rankings.
3. Cumberland (1-1)
The Clippers had a rough second week against the top team in the state, but they'll look to bounce back on the road against Reading Memorial (MA) on Friday.
4. Burrillville (2-1)
The Broncos stumbled in their season opener against Johnston, but they've responded with back-to-back wins over Mt. Pleasant and Barrington. However, we will soon find out what this team is really made of, as their next seven games are all against Top 25 teams.
5. St. Raphael Academy (3-0)
The Saints look really strong to begin the season, stringing together three straight wins, including consecutive victories over fellow Top 25 teams (Coventry and Central). Will they be able to maintain their hold on a top-5 spot after matchups with No. 6 Cranston West and No. 4 Burrillville these next two weeks?
6. Cranston West (3-0)
After a 27-14 season-opening win over No. 19 Coventry, the Falcons won a pair of one-point nail-biters against No. 16 North Kingstown and No. 21 Portsmouth. Expect to see them crack the Top 5 if they upset St. Raphael this week.
7. Westerly (2-0)
The Bulldogs are undefeated and have allowed a total of six points so far this season.
8. South Kingstown (2-0)
The Rebels have kicked off their year with a pair of wins over Top 25 teams, and they face another tough test against No. 13 Woonsocket on Saturday
9. Pilgrim (2-0)
Pilgrim has played two tight contests to begin the year, and the Patriots could be in for another thriller against Burrillville this week.
10. Barrington (0-2)
It's easy to look at the Eagles' record and dismiss them, but both losses have come against Top 5 teams.
11. Central (0-2)
After a tough season-opening loss to one of the top teams in Massachusetts, Central fell to St. Raphael 13-2 last week. They face No. 10 Barrington this week.
12. Rogers (2-0)
The Vikings rolled to a 45-0 shutout win over Chariho last week.
13. Woonsocket (1-1)
Pilgrim got the better of the Villa Novans 12-7 in the first game of the season, but Woonsocket looked dominant in its 33-0 win over No. 25 Mt. Pleasant last week.
14. West Warwick (2-0)
After back-to-back wins to begin the year, the Wizards will face their toughest test yet on the road at No. 17 Tolman Friday.
15. Moses Brown (1-1)
The Quakers outlasted No. 24 Lincoln 18-13 last week and have a big game against No. 19 Coventry this week.
16. North Kingstown (0-2)
Are the Skippers winless? Yes, but both losses came against teams in the Top 10.
17. Tolman (1-1)
The Tigers defeated No. 24 Lincoln to begin the season before a heartbreaking 21-20 loss against Coventry last week that could have easily gone the other way.
18. Classical (1-0)
The Purples looked all out of sorts against North Providence last week but will look to get back on track at home facing Chariho on Saturday.
19. Coventry (1-1)
Coventry upset Tolman last week. We will see if they can make it two upsets in a row on the road against No. 15 Moses Brown this week.
20. Ponaganset (2-0)
The Chieftains are still undefeated but they haven't had to face a Top 25 team yet this season.
21. Portsmouth (0-2)
The Patriots haven't had much go their way yet in 2024. They opened the season with back-to-back games against No. 8 South Kingstown and No. 6 Cranston West, losing both games by just one point.
22. Middletown (0-2)
Like Portsmouth, the Islanders have had a tough start to the year with consecutive losses to teams in the Top 15.
23. East Providence (0-2)
The Townies fell to No. 14 West Warwick to begin the season and were shutout by No. 7 Westerly last week. They'll likely need a win over No. 25 Mt. Pleasant this week to remain in the Top 25.
24. Lincoln (0-2)
Look for Lincoln to pick up its first win of the season this week after a pair of single-digit losses to Top 20 teams.
25. Mount Pleasant (0-2)
Opening the season with consecutive games against Burrillville and Woonsocket, it's not surprising the Kilties are winless. Let's see how they fair at home versus No. 23 East Providence on Friday.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.