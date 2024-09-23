Top 25 Michigan high school football rankings (9/23/2024)
Week 4 of Michigan high school football was chaotic. Nine top 25 teams lost week, including No. Rockford and No. 3 De La Salle.
So there is a shakeup in the High School on SI Michigan football top 25 rankings.
STATEWIDE MICHIGAN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Top 25 Michigan High School Football Rankings
1. Belleville (4-0)
The Tigers beat Dearborn 49-22 on Friday. Belleville had over 300 yards of offense and forced Dearborn to commit two turnovers. The Tigers will look to keep rolling when they host Livonia Franklin on September 27.
2. Macomb Dakota (4-0)
Dakota defeated Sterling Heights Stevenson 24-9 on Friday. The Cougars haven’t allowed more than 14 points in a game and have held each of their last three opponents to under ten points. Dakota will host Chippewa Valley next.
3. Saline (4-0)
The Hornets dominated Monroe 56-21 on Friday. Saline held Monroe to under 200 yards of offense and a 33 percent third down conversion rate. The Hornets have to visit Ann Arbor Huron on September 27.
4. Detroit Catholic Central (4-0)
Catholic Central edged out St. Mary’s Prep by a score of 27-22. The Shamrocks gained over 200 yards on the ground, but it was the first time their defense allowed more than 12 points in a game this season. Catholic Central hosts De La Salle next on September 27.
5. Detroit King (3-1)
King escaped from Cass Tech with a 18-12 victory. The Crusader defense was causing problems for the Technicians throughout the entire game. King will look to keep its momentum when it hosts Detroit Ford next.
6. Davison (3-1)
Davison easily beat Heritage 45-22 on Friday night. The Cardinals have now scored over 40 points in three straight games. Davison will look to keep rolling when it visits Saginaw United on September 27.
7. De La Salle (3-1)
De La Salle dropped its first game of the season to Central Catholic (OH) 41-6. The Pilots turned the ball over three times, including two interceptions and a fumble. De La Salle will have a chance to get back in the win column against Detroit Catholic Central on September 27.
8. Rochester Adams (4-0)
Rochester Adams took care of Clarkston by a score of 28-10 on Friday. The Highlanders have scored over 20 points in every game this season. Rochester Adams is set to visit Lake Orion next as they try to stay undefeated.
9. Groves (4-0)
Groves dominated Rochester en route to a 35-7 win. The Falcons have outscored opponents 132-40 so far this season. Groves hosts Harper Woods next on September 27.
10. Rockford (3-1)
Rockford took its first loss of the season against Hudsonville by a score of 28-21. The Rams went three for ten on third down conversions. Rockford will attempt to rebound when they host Jenison next.
11. Eisenhower (4-0)
Eisenhower handled Anchor Bay 30-12 on Friday night. The Eagles have yet to allow a team to score more than 16 points in a game. Eisenhower visits Sterling Heights Stevenson next.
12. Mona Shores (4-0)
Mona Shores edged out a 14-12 victory over Byron Center on Friday night. The Sailors have allowed a total of just 32 points in their last three games. Mona Shores will look to stay undefeated as they visit Muskegon next.
13. Clarkston (2-2)
Clarkston lost to Rochester Adams by a score of 28-10 on Friday. It was the first game this season in which the Wolves didn’t score at least 20 points. Clarkston will look to turn things around as it hosts West Bloomfield next on September 27.
14. Cass Tech (2-2)
The Technicians fell to their biggest rival Detroit king 18-12. Cass Tech had beaten the Crusaders three straight times prior to Friday night. The Technicians will look to get back on track as they visit East English Village Prep next.
15. Zeeland West (4-0)
The Dux defeated their rival Zeeland East 28-13. Zeeland West has scored at least 28 points in every game this season. The Dux visit Unity Christian next as they try to stay undefeated.
16. DeWitt (4-0)
DeWitt found a way to win in a 70-63 drag race of a game against Hurricane (WV). The Panthers have scored 256 points so far this season. DeWitt has to visit East Lansing next on September 27.
17. Byron Center (3-1)
Byron Center fell just short against Mona Shores by a score of 14-12. The Bulldogs had scored at least 42 points in every game prior to Friday night. Byron Center will look to get back in the win column when they host Union next on September 27.
18. Lake Orion (3-1)
Lake Orion lost its first game of the season against Oxford by a score of 21-18. The Dragons had scored over 20 points in every game prior to Friday night. Lake Orion hosts Rochester Adams next.
19. Howell (4-0)
Howell took care of Plymouth by a score of 48-17. The Highlanders have scored at least 34 points in every game except the season opener. Howell is set to visit Northville next.
20. Walled Lake Western (4-0)
The Warriors destroyed rival Walled Lake Northern 63-0 on Friday. Walled Lake Western has outscored its opponents 227-21 so far this season. The Warriors will visit Lakeland next on September 27.
21. Hudsonville (3-1)
Hudsonville took care of Rockford by a score of 28-21 on Friday night. The Eagles have scored 66 points combined in their last two games. Hudsonville will look to keep rolling when it visits East Kentwood next.
22. Corunna (4-0)
Corunna destroyed Owosso 48-13 on Friday night. The Cavaliers have scored 97 points in their past two games. Corunna hosts Lake Fenton next on September 27.
23. St. Mary’s Prep (2-2)
St. Mary’s Prep lost to Detroit Catholic Central by a score of 27-22. After starting 2-0, the Eaglets have dropped two straight, though both losses have come against teams ranked in the top 15. St. Mary’s Prep is set to visit Kettering next as they try to get things turned around.
24. Gibraltar Carlson (4-0)
The Marauders dominated Wyandotte Roosevelt 42-0 on Friday night. Carlson has outscored their four opponents 185-28 so far this season. The Marauders are set to visit Southgate Anderson next.
25. Muskegon (1-2)
Muskegon took care of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 47-28 on Friday night to get its first win of the season. The Big Reds had over 450 yards of total offense. Muskegon will look to get to .500 when it hosts Mona Shores next on September 27.
— Jack Butler | butler@scorebooklive.com | @Butler917 on X