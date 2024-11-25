Vote: Who was Rhode Island’s top football performer of the 2024 RIIL state championships?
It’s playoff time in the Ocean State for football and we’ve got your top performers from the gridiron coming at you.
From offense to defense to special teams, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the state championship round. We ask you, who was the best performer from the weekend's RIIL state finals?
Voting will end on December 1st, 11:59 p.m.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominations:
Jeremy Seidi, RB, Bishop Hendricksen
The Hawks' junior dynamo made plenty of plays in Bishop Hendricksen's state championship win, with Seidi scoring two touchdowns.
Scot Belford Jr., K, Bishop Hendricksen
We know there's plenty of names we could put here, but we have to give Belford credit for knocking down the game-winning field goal Bishop Hendricksen's 24-21 win over La Salle Academy for
Kaleb Rock, RB, Ponaganset
The Ponaganset tailback was a huge reason why they're taking home a state championship as Rock ended up scoring two touchdowns in the victory.
Jordan Duke, RB, Classical
Despite the running back being the losing end of things, Duke scored two touchdowns in Classical's loss to Ponaganset in the Division III state title game.
Ziahair Gibau, RB, Davies Career & Tech
In Davies Career & Tech's 28-25 win over Narragansett in the Division IV state championship, with the running back rushing for 164 yards on 28 carries and scoring two touchdowns.
Tyrell Barros, QB, Davies Career & Tech
The freshman signal caller played a role in Davies Career & Tech's state championship victory, with Barros completing 3-of-6 passes for 117 yards and two scores.
Jack Diano, QB, North Kingstown
Diano was superb in North Kingstwn's dominating 31-7 victory over Burrillville for the Division I state championship, with the quarterback completing 14-of-17 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns.
Gian Lacuele, WR, North Kingstown
The lead receiver for North Kingstown was Lacuele as the senior hauled in seven passes for 151 yards and scored three touchdowns.
Dante Peno, RB, South Kingstown
Peno led the way on the ground in South Kingstown's dominating 29-0 win over West Warwick in the Division II state championship win. The junior back rushed for 97 yards on 19 carries and scored once.
Jordan Chaloux, RB, South Kingstown
The South Kingstown senior paired with Peno to form a solid duo in the backfield, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown.
