Sarkisian, Texas staff visit trio of 4-star recruits in swing through Dallas Metroplex
With Junior Day set to take place on the Forty Acres Jan. 25, Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff have been laying some extra groundwork this week ahead of the event.
On Tuesday, Sarkisian joined assistants Tashard Choice and Chris Gilbert on a swing through the Dallas Metroplex as they continued to zero in on some of their most prized recruits.
Confirmed visits happened in Forney, Prosper and Richardson, to see a trio of four-star athletes in running back Javian Osborne, priority offensive lineman Zaden Krempin and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield, respectively.
Choice, former Oklahoma and Georgia Tech running back who spent parts of six seasons in the NFL with Dallas, Washington, Buffalo and Indianapolis, has heavily pursued Osborne during the recruiting process thus far, and nothing that happened on Tuesday seemed to signal a change.
Rather than wait for Osborne to come to them this weekend - he is scheduled to participate in Junior Day - Longhorns coaches went to him. The trio were photographed with Osborne in the early afternoon before Choice was later seen with the Osborne family during a visit to their home.
The gesture seemed to have an impact on the 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior.
As a freshman, Osborne rushed for 1,064 yards and eight touchdowns before exploding for 2,231 yards and 39 touchdowns as a sophomore at Forney - leading the Jackrabbits to a 13-2 record and the Texas 5A-D1 state semifinals in the process.
Forney, who also excels in track and field at Forney and runs a 4.4 second 40-yard dash, is an Under Armour All-American held approximately 40 FBS offers before narrowing his list to 10 - Texas, Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas A&M and SMU - with Michigan and Texas emerging of late as possible favorites.
Krempin and Winfield, who will also attend Junior Day, are big-bodied linemen with potential to make a major impact down the road.
Krempin (6-5, 268) is a road grader at left tackle who helped Prosper to an 8-3 record last season.
Athletic and physical, Krempin has pancaked defenders into becoming one of the more heavily recruited 2026 offensive lineman in Texas, as he's amassed a staggering 45 FBS offers - including about every power program in college football.
Krempin didn't allow a sack this season in 650 snaps.
Winfield (6-4, 290) is one of the top defensive tackles in the 2026 class. A composite four-star, Winfield is rated the No. 8 player in Texas by 247Sports and No. 133 overall in the country by ESPN.
He held offers from Oregon, Oklahoma State, Florida State, Arizona State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Baylor, Auburn, Arkansas, Mississippi State, TCU, SMU, Miami (Fla.), Texas Tech, LSU, Pittsburgh, Kansas State and Texas A&M before he announced additional offers from Nebraska and Colorado on Tuesday.
