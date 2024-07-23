10 South Carolina high school kickers to watch in 2024
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in South Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at kickers.
There are plenty of good kickers in the Palmetto state not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.
Justin Welch, Senior, Dutch Fork
Welch was 60-of-61 on extra points and made nine field goals in 13 attempts for the 5-A state champions. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder had a long field goal of 41 yards.
Tripp Bryant, Senior, River Bluff
Bryant was a huge field position weapon with 45 touchbacks on 56 kickoffs. The five-star prospect, who has a college offer from Georgia Southern, was 7-of-9 on field goal tries and 32-of-33 on extra points. His longest field goal was 47 yards.
Gray Dangerfield, Senior, James Island Charter
The 6-foot, 220-pound five-star kicker had 64 touchbacks on 78 kickoffs. Dangerfield was 35-of-37 on extra points and made a 44-yard field goal. He as a college offer from Georgia Southern.
Will Love, Junior, Spartanburg
Love had 34 touchbacks on 50 kickoffs last season. He was 21-of-21 on extra points and 5-of-6 on field goals.
Ian Kelly, Senior, Hilton Head Christian Academy
Kelly produced 46 touchbacks on 76 kickoffs last season as the Eagles won the SCISA 3-A state championship. The 6-foot, 160-pounder was 45-of-47 on extra points and 6-of-8 on field goals. His longest field goal was 44 yards.
Camden Gifford, Senior, Catawba Ridge
Gifford was 8-of-9 on field goals, with his longest 38 yards, last season. He was 16-of-17 on extra points.
Jacob Adams, Senior, West Ashley
Adams was 9-of-11 on field goals and made 42-of-46 extra points in 2023. Two of the extra points were blocked. Adams also averaged 38 yards a punt, with 12 inside the 20. He has a college offer from Erskine.
Jordy Aguilera, Sophomore, White Knoll
Aguilera had a solid freshman season for the Timberwolves. He was 50-of-55 on extra points and 5-of-7 on field goals.
Keith McCune, Junior, Ashley Ridge
The 6-foot, 164-pounder was 49-of-52 on extra points and demonstrated great range with a 48-yard field goal. McCune had 16 touchbacks and averaged 40 yards a punt.
Jackson Visoury, Senior, Chapman
Visoury missed only one kick in his junior season. The 5-foot-7, 185-pounder was 54-of-55 on extra points and 6-of-6 on field goals.