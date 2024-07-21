10 South Carolina high school pass rushers to watch in 2024
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in South Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at pass rushers. Who excels at getting to the quarterback?
Jaquavious Dodd, Senior, Eastside
The South Carolina commit had 13 sacks and 12 hurries in his junior season. He has excellent size at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds for a high school edge rusher. Dodd made 53 tackles, including 24 for loss, and a pair of forced fumbles. The four-star prospect has 19 college offers.
Aakil Brown, Senior, South Pointe
Despite being undersized, Brown was the Stallions’ top pass rusher with 12 sacks and 15 hurries. The 5-foot-10, 182-pound linebacker. Brown had 42 tackles, including 5 for loss.
Terry Radford, Junior, Chester
The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder had 12 sacks and 23 hurries last season. Radford made 74 tackles, including 20 for loss.
Matthew Ponkow, Sophomore, Bishop England
Ponkow burst on the scene as a freshman and delivered with 8 sacks, 88 tackles, including 16 for loss, and 4 forced fumbles.
Hank Aeppli, Junior, Lucy Beckham
Aeppli had 12 sacks and 15 hurries in the 2023 season. The 6-foot, 190-pound linebacker also had 71 tackles, including 20 for loss. He has an offer from Hampden Sydney.
Titus Bowman, Senior, Keenan
The 6-foot, 230-pound lineman had 10 sacks and 9 hurries in his junior season. Bowman made 62 tackles, including 27 for loss.
Deandre Baskett, Senior, North Augusta
The 6-foot, 205-pound end had 8 sacks and 13 hurries during the 2023 season. Baskett had 66 tackles, including 17 for loss.
Trent Garner, Junior, Pendleton
Garner sacked the quarterback 9 times and had 11 hurries in the 2023 season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder made 84 tackles, including 20.5 for loss.
Danijay McMullen, Senior, Northwestern
The 5-foot-11, 265-pound tackle got 8.5 sacks and 5 hurries. McMullen had 53 tackles, including 16.5 for loss.
Aiden Jones, Junior, Greer
Jones had a breakout sophomore season with 7.5 sacks, 13 hurries, and 62 tackles, including 16 for loss. The 5-foot-10, 260-pound tackle/end also caused one fumble.