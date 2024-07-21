High School

10 South Carolina high school running backs to watch in 2024

The senior class dominates a talent-rich group of ball carriers who will fuel high school offenses across the state of South Carolina this fall

Mike Duprez

Before he dashes off to Clemson next year, Belton-Honea Path running back Marquise Henderson (3) will seek to rush for another 2,300+ yards this season. (Above) He ran by DW Daniel junior Tremaine Davis, Jr. (10) for a touchdown during the second quarter of the South Carolina High School League (SCHL) Class 3A state semifinal on, November 24, 2023.
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in South Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at running backs. 

There are plenty of good running backs in South Carolina not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.

Marquise Henderson, Senior, Belton-Honea Path

The Clemson commit ran for 2,336 yards and 37 touchdowns while averaging 11.28 yards per carry in his junior year. Henderson, who is 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, has offers from 14 colleges.

Jaquel Holman, Senior, Blackville-Hilda

Holman, a South Carolina commit, ran for 1,610 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 10.52 yards a carry as a junior. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound tailback was recently clocked at 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He has six college offers.

Hakeem Watters, Senior, Hartsville

The Charleston Southern commit ran for 1,061 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 10 yards a carry during his junior season.

Jaiden McDowell, Junior, Gaffney

McDowell is an excellent dual threat out of the backfield who has offers from Appalachian State and East Carolina. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder ran for 1,313 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He also caught 45 passes for 548 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Gaffney running back Jaiden McDowell
Gaffney's Jaiden McDowell (2) rushes for daylight against Northwestern at the 'Reservation,' Gaffney football's home field, on Sept. 15, 2023. / ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG

Jaylen McGill, Junior, Broome

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound four-star tailback is drawing a lot of offers, - 18 so far. Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida State are among his suitors. McGill ran for 1,602 yards and 24 touchdowns as a sophomore. He averaged nine yards a carry.

Tre Segarra, Sophomore, James F. Byrnes

Segarra ran for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound tailback has offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, South Florida and Coastal Carolina.

Landon Stone, Senior, Clover

The 6-foot, 190-pound tailback ran for a school-record 2,254 yards and 21 touchdowns on 278 carries as a junior.

B.J. Montgomery, Senior, Gray Collegiate Academy

The 5-foot-8, 195-pound tailback ran for 1,230 yards and 17 touchdowns in his junior year as he helped lead the War Eagles to the 2-A state championship game. Montgomery has offers from Miami of Ohio, Old Dominion and Troy.

Jevon Edwards, Senior, South Aiken

Edwards ran for 1,442 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder has seven college offers, including Army, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.

Sharode Richardson, Senior, Westside

Richardson played a big role in Westside’s 4-A state championship. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound tailback ran for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 11 yards a carry. He also had three touchdown catches. He ran for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the championship game. Richardson has offers from Mercer and West Georgia.

Westside running back Sharode Richardson.
Westside's Sharode Richardson (2) breaks away for yardage against South Florence in the 2023 SCHSL Class AAAA State Championship game at South Carolina State University in Orangeburg. / ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

Mike Duprez

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

