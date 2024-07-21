10 South Carolina high school running backs to watch in 2024
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in South Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at running backs.
There are plenty of good running backs in South Carolina not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.
Marquise Henderson, Senior, Belton-Honea Path
The Clemson commit ran for 2,336 yards and 37 touchdowns while averaging 11.28 yards per carry in his junior year. Henderson, who is 5-foot-11, 165 pounds, has offers from 14 colleges.
Jaquel Holman, Senior, Blackville-Hilda
Holman, a South Carolina commit, ran for 1,610 yards and 26 touchdowns while averaging 10.52 yards a carry as a junior. The 6-foot-1, 193-pound tailback was recently clocked at 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash. He has six college offers.
Hakeem Watters, Senior, Hartsville
The Charleston Southern commit ran for 1,061 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 10 yards a carry during his junior season.
Jaiden McDowell, Junior, Gaffney
McDowell is an excellent dual threat out of the backfield who has offers from Appalachian State and East Carolina. The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder ran for 1,313 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. He also caught 45 passes for 548 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Jaylen McGill, Junior, Broome
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound four-star tailback is drawing a lot of offers, - 18 so far. Georgia, Alabama, Auburn, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida State are among his suitors. McGill ran for 1,602 yards and 24 touchdowns as a sophomore. He averaged nine yards a carry.
Tre Segarra, Sophomore, James F. Byrnes
Segarra ran for 1,115 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound tailback has offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, South Florida and Coastal Carolina.
Landon Stone, Senior, Clover
The 6-foot, 190-pound tailback ran for a school-record 2,254 yards and 21 touchdowns on 278 carries as a junior.
B.J. Montgomery, Senior, Gray Collegiate Academy
The 5-foot-8, 195-pound tailback ran for 1,230 yards and 17 touchdowns in his junior year as he helped lead the War Eagles to the 2-A state championship game. Montgomery has offers from Miami of Ohio, Old Dominion and Troy.
Jevon Edwards, Senior, South Aiken
Edwards ran for 1,442 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. The 5-foot-9, 195-pounder has seven college offers, including Army, East Carolina and Coastal Carolina.
Sharode Richardson, Senior, Westside
Richardson played a big role in Westside’s 4-A state championship. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound tailback ran for 1,139 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 11 yards a carry. He also had three touchdown catches. He ran for 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the championship game. Richardson has offers from Mercer and West Georgia.
