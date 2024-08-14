High School

10 Up and Coming South Carolina high school football stars in 2024

Mike Duprez

Woodruff High running back Aiden Gibson (32) breaks loose during a 2023 Class AAA playoff game. He is one of our Up and Coming South Carolina high school football players in 2024.
Every high school football team has turnover, especially when graduations come into play. That opens the door in the following season for other players to become starters and others to attain star status. 

Here is a look 10 of those players to watch in 2024:

Tre Howard, Sophomore, Ridge View

Howard set the foundation for a successful prep career when he became the Blazers’ starting quarterback in 2023. The 5-foot-10, 155-pounder completed 74 of 110 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Josh Dobson, Sophomore, Catawba Ridge

Dobson had three interceptions, which he returned for 100 yards, as a freshman. He should increase that output. The guys at the next level clearly believe he will. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback has 10 college offers, including South Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Auburn.

Christian Chancellor Jr., Sophomore, Daniel

Chancellor caught 32 passes for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Class AAA state champions. He had a couple of big plays ahead of him in the Lions’ offense. This could be his year. Chancellor has an offer from Florida Atlantic.

Zamire “Moon” Gerald, Junior, Loris

Gerald was the backup quarterback but impressed so much during the offseason program that he became the starter. The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a dual threat quarterback with a strong arm who should have a breakout season this fall.

Tilden “T” Riley V, Junior, Orangeburg Prep

Riley is a 6-foot-5, 195-pound tight end/wide receiver who is a three-sport standout for the Indians. He has the size and athletic ability to get to the next level. And he will get the opportunity. Riley recently received his first Division I offer from East Carolina.

Nick Gordon, Sophomore, Cheraw

Gordon made an impact as a two-way player last season, catching 22 passes for 430 yards and 7 touchdowns while hauling in 3 interceptions.

Aiden Gibson, Sophomore, Woodruff

Gibson is a 6-foot-2, 195-pound running back who looks destined for stardom. He ran for 765 yards and 7 touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 405 yards and 3 TDs. He doesn’t have any college offers yet. That’s bound to change.

Amare Patterson, Sophomore, Beaufort

Patterson gave glimpses of being a big-play wideout when he caught 14 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown as a freshman. The 6-foot, 175-pounder has an offer from New Mexico State.

Jordan Bovain, Sophomore, Hampton County

Bovain is a promising tailback, who is also a threat catching the ball out of the backfield. As a freshman, he ran 26 times for 198 yards while catching 10 passes for 242 yards and 3 touchdowns. 

Jermon Bowers, Junior, Whale Branch

Bowers is set to be Whale Branch’s starting quarterback after being the backup. He’s also a standout defensive back who had 4 interceptions with 255 yards in returns last season.

