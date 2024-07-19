10 wide receivers to watch in South Carolina for the 2024 season
The start of the 2024 high school football season is approaching in South Carolina. Over the coming days and weeks leading up to the season we will be looking at the top returning players at various positions. In this edition, we’re going to look at receivers.
There are plenty of good receivers in South Carolina not limited to the names on this list. Below is a look at some of them who are drawing the attention of college recruiters.
Jackson Repp, Senior, Christ Church Episcopal
Repp is small in stature at 5-foot-8, 160 pounds but he makes a big impact on the field through a combination of precision route running and speed. That means he’ll have his choices at the next level. Repp has 13 offers, including Army and Air Force. They were no doubt impressed by Repp’s 2023 season in which he caught 63 passes for 1,510 yards, averaging 24 yards per reception, and a state-best 27 touchdowns while helping lead his team to the 1-A state championship.
Keyshun Henderson, Senior, J.L. Mann
Henderson is a big-play receiver who caught 49 passes for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns in his junior season. The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder averaged 20.69 yards per catch. Henderson was the No. 2 receiver for the Patriots and figures to be their top option since the No. 1 receiver graduated.
Donovan Murph, Junior, Irmo
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound wide receiver had an offer from Alabama before the start of his sophomore season. Then he proceeded to catch 57 passes for 1,084 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Jordon Gidron, Junior, Ridge View
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver has 22 offers, among them Alabama, Auburn, North Carolina, Florida State and LSU.
Aydan Hogan, Junior, Northwood Academy
Hogan, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver, had a stellar sophomore season, catching 70 passes for 1,143 yards and 8 touchdowns for the Chargers.
Kendall Byrd, Junior, A.C. Flora
Byrd, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver, caught 66 passes for 1,069 yards and 14 touchdowns in a standout sophomore season.
Abijah Webb, Senior, Pendleton
Webb is powerful for a wide receiver at 5-foot-10, 205 pounds. In a solid junior season, he caught 80 passes for 1,146 yards and 15 touchdowns. Webb recently received his first college offer from Elon.
Romaine Grant, Senior, Baptist Hill
The 5-foot-7, 145-pound wide receiver caught 53 passes for 1,058 yards and 13 touchdowns in his junior season. Grant averaged nearly 20 yards a catch.
Boone Miller, Senior, Dutch Fork
Miller has great size for a tight end at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. He has played on two state championship teams, including the 2024 season when he caught 20 passes for 349 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Miller recently got his first college offer from Fayetteville State.
Jamarcus Smith, Senior, Gaffney
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver caught 49 passes for 787 yards and 6 touchdowns in his junior year. Smith has college offers from Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina and Limestone.