5 Takeaways from the opening round of the SCHSL football playoffs
On a night when 16 of the Class AAAAA teams drew byes in the first round of the South Carolina High School League state playoffs, other teams shined.
Hammond also took another step toward winning its eighth consecutive South Carolina Independent School Association state championship.
Here’s what happened.
Keenan’s big night
Keenan hadn’t won or hosted a state playoff game in 10 years. The Raiders more than made up for that with a 58-8 rout of North Charleston.
Quarterback Desmond Washington threw a pair of touchdown passes to Nykeim McNeil and added a rushing touchdown. Hunter O’Neal, a sophomore running back, had three touchdowns. Jaemon Benson returned a punt for a touchdown.
The Raiders, led by interim coach Jarrett Nealy, piled up a 44-0 halftime lead.
Keenan (7-4) will host Orangeburg-Wilkinson, a team it beat 26-20 in the regular season, in the second round. More history awaits. If the Raiders beat O-W again, they will reach the third round for the first time since 2014.
Hammond School still unstoppable
To say Hammond School is a dynasty is making an understatement. The Skyhawks have won seven SCISA state championships in a row and 15 since 2006.
Right now, it looks like nothing can stop them.
Hammond overwhelmed Augusta Christian, 55-7, in the SCISA 4-A semifinals as quarterback Andrew Turner ran for a pair of touchdowns. Jack Croft, Manny Johnson and Kinson Holland also had touchdown runs.
Special teams and defense also joined in the fun. Preston Springs had a pick-six and Ben Muela Kiser had a kickoff return touchdown.
Hammond will play Porter-Gaud for the state championship next Friday. It was the Cyclones who gave the Skyhawks their closest game, a 28-15 decision on Sept. 6.
The Skyhawks have won 22 consecutive games.
Richland Northeast QB Will Wilson shines
Will Wilson has shown he can carry a team and the Richland Northeast quarterback, a North Carolina State commit, did it again Friday when the Cavaliers beat Seneca, 22-20.
The senior dual threat standout ran for 198 yards and 2 touchdowns while completing 18-of-26 passes for 223 yards and a touchdown.
Oceanside Collegiate continues surge
Oceanside Collegiate Academy won the Class AA state championship last year but is now in Class AAA.
The Landsharks played a tough non-region schedule, with losses to Class AAAAA powers Dutch Fork and Irmo as well as Georgia power Savannah Christian.
OCA is now looking like a Class AAA state title contender.
Sophomore quarterback Aiden Manavian threw three touchdown passes – two to Terrence Johnson – as the Landsharks overwhelmed Fox Creek, 56-14, in the first round of the playoffs. James O’Connor had two touchdown runs and Peyton Shaw ran 52 yards for a touchdown.
Nate Sturm had a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown and returned a blocked punt 14 yards for another score.
The Landsharks have outscored their last two opponents by a combined 102-14.
Lamar explodes in playoff opener
Lamar required just 15 snaps to amass 373 yards in its 62-0 rout of Whitmire in the first round of the Class A playoffs.
Zoom Jackson had 4 catches for 154 yards and 4 touchdowns. Alvion Ward had 2 carries for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns.