5 Takeaways from Week 1 in South Carolina high school football
Week 1 of the 2024 South Carolina high school football season is mostly in the books besides a few weather-related postponements. Dutch Fork began its quest for a three-peat and Richland Northeast quarterback Will Wilson really put on a show.
Here are five key takeaways from this week’s games.
Dutch Fork is still the boss
Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts groused to one media outlet about a preseason poll showing his team ranked other than No. 1.
That was probably motivational stuff. The Silves Foxes spoke when they opened the season with an impressive 24-7 win on the road at Spartanburg, a ranked team. Quarterback Ethan Offing threw three touchdown passes as Dutch Fork rolled.
NC State commit Will Wilson has a huge night
Richland-Northeast quarterback Will Wilson, a North Carolina State commit, was on fire and he was clutch, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with 20 seconds left. as Wilson finished a 36-32 win over Crestwood with 355 yards passing and 205 yards rushing.
That’s what you call a dual threat quarterback.
Long suffering Columbia is off to a rate 2-0 start
Many teams are 2-0 but that’s not the usual spot for Columbia High School, which has long suffered in football.
But here the Caps are 2-0 for the first time since 2007. They got there with a 35-22 victory over Pelion. Malachi Butler led the way with three touchdowns – two on the ground and one via punt return.
Oceanside Collegiate responds to adversity with a win
The Landsharks were rocked last week in a 35-7 blowout loss to Class AAAAA power Irmo in Week 0.
Then they were positively stunned when head coach Chad Wilkes resigned, especially since Oceanside had won the Class AA state championship last year.
Oceanside responded with a stirring 16-15 win over Georgia independent school power Calvary Day, prevailing on a 42-yard field goal by Nate Sturm with less than a minute left. The win came under the direction of 66-year-old interim head coach John Patterson.
Andrew Ruppe displays versatility for Gaffney
Star linebacker Andrew Ruppe scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime by taking a direct snap and running three yards to the end zone as Gaffney outlasted J.L. Mann 42-40 in a battle between two Upper State powers.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound senior also had a 1-yard touchdown run in regulation.