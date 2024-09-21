5 Takeaways from Week 4 of South Carolina high school football
Week 4 of the 2024 South Carolina high school season featured some unusual events as the usual big performances.
Here are five takeaways from a very interesting week of high school football
Aynor pulls off a stunning win over Conway
It’s unusual but what Aynor pulled off against Conway has taken place in all levels of football, even the NFL.
There was 0.2 seconds left on the clock and all Conway’s quarterback had to do was take a knee after the snap. But he took the snap and did not take a knee, thinking the game was over.
It wasn’t.
Aynor’s Luke McCracken stripped the ball and ran for the game-winning touchdown in a 39-35 win. Almost as remarkable was the fact that Aynor trailed 35-17 with eight and a half minutes remaining.
Gaffney survives the ejection of quarterback Jayvon Gilmore
When your quarterback gets ejected in the third quarter, that’s not a good thing. That’s the situation Gaffney faced Friday night in what turned out to be a Region 2-AAAAA thriller with Boiling Springs.
Indians quarterback Jayvon Gilmore had thrown for 282 yards and a pair of touchdowns when he was tossed.
Jamarcus Smith took over at quarterback and was 0-for-5 passing. But Smith, who did just about everything else in this game, ran for the winning touchdown as Gaffney won 28-22 in overtime.
Richland Northeast steps up against Camden, improves to 5-0
Richland Northeast is 5-0 for the first time since 2005. The Cavaliers got there by handling Camden 26-15.
Quarterback Will Wilson, as usual, was at the forefront. The North Carolina State commit threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for two others as the Cavaliers opened region play in a big way.
Summerville prevails over Chapin in a showdown of unbeaten teams
Summerville and Chapin squared off in a battle of unbeaten Class AAAAA teams.
And Summerville fired on all cylinders again. The Green Wave unleashed a wave of points in a 53-32 win. The teams combined for 45 points in the third quarter. But Summerville’s defense was better in the second half.
Rinse, wash, repeat for Dutch Fork
It’s possible somebody could defeat Dutch Fork this season. But they first have to be able to score for that to happen.
The undefeated two-time defending Class AAAAA state champions dismantled Oceanside Collegiate Academy 51-0 for their third shutout in four games. Dutch Fork has allowed one touchdown and that was in the season-opener with Spartanburg, a 24-7 win.