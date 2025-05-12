High School

Abbeville sets 2025 football schedule

The defending 1-A state champion Panthers will open the season Aug. 22 at Southside Christian

Mike Duprez

Abbeville Panthers
Abbeville Panthers / File

Abbeville has set its 2025 football schedule as the Panthers seek their second consecutive 1-A state championship.

The Panthers were 13-1 last season, with the only blemish being a 37-35 loss to Batesburg-Leesville in the third week.

Abbeville is facing the same opponents but with home and away flipped.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – at Southside Christian

Aug. 29 – Powdersville

Sept. 5 – at Batesburg-Leesville

Sept. 12 – Ninety Six

Sept. 26 – at Westside

Oct. 3 – McCormick

Oct. 10 – Calhoun Falls

Oct. 17 – at Whitmire

Oct. 24 – Dixie

Oct. 31 – at Ware Shoals

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

