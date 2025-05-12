Abbeville sets 2025 football schedule
The defending 1-A state champion Panthers will open the season Aug. 22 at Southside Christian
Abbeville has set its 2025 football schedule as the Panthers seek their second consecutive 1-A state championship.
The Panthers were 13-1 last season, with the only blemish being a 37-35 loss to Batesburg-Leesville in the third week.
Abbeville is facing the same opponents but with home and away flipped.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – at Southside Christian
Aug. 29 – Powdersville
Sept. 5 – at Batesburg-Leesville
Sept. 12 – Ninety Six
Sept. 26 – at Westside
Oct. 3 – McCormick
Oct. 10 – Calhoun Falls
Oct. 17 – at Whitmire
Oct. 24 – Dixie
Oct. 31 – at Ware Shoals
