Beaufort sets 2025 football schedule

Mike Duprez

Beaufort has announced its 2025 football schedule.
Beaufort has released its 2025 football schedule. 

The Eagles hope to rebound from last year’s 2-9 record. They were 2-2 in Region 8-AAA, finishing third. Beaufort fell 45-21 to Hartsville in the first round of the state playoffs.

Here is the schedule:

Aug. 22 – vs. Fort Dorchester

Aug. 29 – at Greenwood

Sept. 5 – vs. Philip Simmons

Sept. 12 – at Goose Creek

Sept. 19 – vs. Battery Creek

Oct. 3 – at Bluffton

Oct. 10 – vs. Colleton County

Oct. 17 – at Bishop England

Oct. 24 – vs. May River

Oct. 31 at Hilton Head

Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

