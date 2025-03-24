Beaufort sets 2025 football schedule
The Eagles hope to rebound from last year’s 2-9 record
Beaufort has released its 2025 football schedule.
The Eagles hope to rebound from last year’s 2-9 record. They were 2-2 in Region 8-AAA, finishing third. Beaufort fell 45-21 to Hartsville in the first round of the state playoffs.
Here is the schedule:
Aug. 22 – vs. Fort Dorchester
Aug. 29 – at Greenwood
Sept. 5 – vs. Philip Simmons
Sept. 12 – at Goose Creek
Sept. 19 – vs. Battery Creek
Oct. 3 – at Bluffton
Oct. 10 – vs. Colleton County
Oct. 17 – at Bishop England
Oct. 24 – vs. May River
Oct. 31 at Hilton Head
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published