Breaking: Irmo football faces hearing on student eligibility
Irmo’s football program is facing a student eligibility hearing Thursday that could have a major impact on the playoffs in two states.
The South Carolina High School League (SCHL) executive committee announced on Wednesday a specially called meeting for Thursday morning. Irmo was added to the agenda Thursday morning.
Irmo is undefeated and one of the top teams in South Carolina. If the Yellow Jackets are forced to forfeit games, the state playoffs in both divisions of Class AAAAA Division could be impacted. The Yellow Jackets are in Division 2. They also have a victory over Carolina Forest, a Division 1 school.
In addition, Irmo defeated Charlotte-area school Butler. If that game is forfeited, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 4-A playoffs would be affected.
The Yellow Jackets are set to face Dutch Fork on Friday in a battle of unbeaten state powers for the Region 4-AAAAA championship.
Dutch Fork, Irmo set for huge game
This follows a huge recent ruling that derailed the season of Marlboro County, as the Bulldogs were forced to forfeit several games and pay a $4,000 fine.
Also on Thursday, the SCHL Appeals Committee is considering an appeal by Gray Collegiate Academy, which determine the school's eligibility for the state playoffs.