Chester (South Carolina) names Mike Hedrick head boys basketball coach
Chester (South Carolina) has named Mike Hedrick their new head boys basketball coach, Hedrick announced on his social media platforms on Monday.
Hedrick brings in 15 years of coaching experience where he was most recently the Head Women's Basketball Coach at Eureka College in Eureka, Illinois.
Hedrick led the Red Devils to one of their biggest turnarounds in program history, where his program was ranked inside the Top-10 in both steals and turnovers forced during the 2024-2025 season.
Before going to Eureka College, Hedrick was the first head girls basketball coach at East Forsyth High School from 2021 to 2023 where he guided the Lady Broncos to back-to-back Sweet Sixteen appearances in the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs. He also led the Lady Broncos to back-to-back Top 20 rankings statewide where they were ranked No. 8 in 2021-2022 followed by No. 17 in 2022-2023.
Before going to East Forsyth High School, Hedrick was the head girls basketball coach at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke, Virginia where he turned that program around from winning 11 games total from 2013 to 2017 to three 20-plus win seasons in a four-year stretch. Hedrick led the Lady Patriots to four elite eights and two final four appearances in his four years at Patrick Henry High School in Virginia.
Hedrick served as an assistant men's basketball coach at Francis Marion University from 2009 to 2015 and was an assistant coach at the University of Charleston from 2015 to 2017. He was also an assistant coach at Hickory High School in North Carolina, as well as the president of the Carolina Express Basketball Organization apart of the Youth Basketball of America (YBOA) circuit.
