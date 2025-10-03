Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
There are 42 games scheduled for Friday, October 3 in the Columbia Metro, including five games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 19 Camden is hosting No. 2 South Pointe in the only ranked matchup of the day. The number one team in the state, Irmo, is also in action as they take on Lexington.
Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
Airport vs Midland Valley
American Leadership Academy vs Saluda
Andrew Jackson vs Cheraw
Barnwell vs Lake Marion
Batesburg-Leesville vs Strom Thurmond
Ben Lippen vs Porter-Gaud
Bethune-Bowman vs Branchville
Blackville-Hilda vs Ridge Spring-Monetta
Blythewood vs Lugoff-Elgin
Brookland-Cayce vs Gray Collegiate Academy
Calhoun County vs Williston-Elko
Camden vs South Pointe
Cardinal Newman vs Northwood Academy
Chapin vs Dutch Fork
Chester vs Eau Claire
Chesterfield vs North Central
Clarendon Hall vs Thomas Sumter Academy
Crestwood vs Wilson
Cross vs St. John's
Dorchester Academy vs Lee Academy
Dreher vs Richland Northeast
Edisto vs Hampton County
Fairfield Central vs Mid-Carolina
Flora vs Lancaster
Fox Creek vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson
Gilbert vs South Aiken
Great Falls vs Lee Central
Hartsville vs Lower Richland
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Wagener-Salley
Irmo vs Lexington
Johnson vs Lewisville
Keenan vs Swansea
Kingstree vs Manning
Lake City vs Mullins
Lamar vs McBee
Newberry vs Silver Bluff
Ninety Six vs Pelion
Pinewood Prep vs Wilson Hall
Ridge View vs Spring Valley
River Bluff vs White Knoll
Sumter vs West Florence