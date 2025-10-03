High School

Columbia Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Columbia Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 South Carolina high school football season rolls into Week 7 on October 3

Brady Twombly

Irmo Yellowjackets vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 25, 2025
Irmo Yellowjackets vs Myrtle Beach Seahawks - Sep 25, 2025 / Brian Bodin

There are 42 games scheduled for Friday, October 3 in the Columbia Metro, including five games featuring top South Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Columbia Metro Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring ranked teams, as No. 19 Camden is hosting No. 2 South Pointe in the only ranked matchup of the day. The number one team in the state, Irmo, is also in action as they take on Lexington.

Columbia High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

Airport vs Midland Valley

American Leadership Academy vs Saluda

Andrew Jackson vs Cheraw

Barnwell vs Lake Marion

Batesburg-Leesville vs Strom Thurmond

Ben Lippen vs Porter-Gaud

Bethune-Bowman vs Branchville

Blackville-Hilda vs Ridge Spring-Monetta

Blythewood vs Lugoff-Elgin

Brookland-Cayce vs Gray Collegiate Academy

Calhoun County vs Williston-Elko

Camden vs South Pointe

Cardinal Newman vs Northwood Academy

Chapin vs Dutch Fork

Chester vs Eau Claire

Clarendon Hall vs Thomas Sumter Academy

Crestwood vs Wilson

Cross vs St. John's

Dorchester Academy vs Lee Academy

Dreher vs Richland Northeast

Edisto vs Hampton County

Fairfield Central vs Mid-Carolina

Flora vs Lancaster

Fox Creek vs Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Gilbert vs South Aiken

Great Falls vs Lee Central

Hartsville vs Lower Richland

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler vs Wagener-Salley

Irmo vs Lexington

Johnson vs Lewisville

Keenan vs Swansea

Kingstree vs Manning

Lake City vs Mullins

Lamar vs McBee

Newberry vs Silver Bluff

Ninety Six vs Pelion

Pinewood Prep vs Wilson Hall

Ridge Spring-Monetta vs Blackville-Hilda

Ridge View vs Spring Valley

River Bluff vs White Knoll

Sumter vs West Florence

Published
