Dorman knocks Gaffney from unbeaten ranks
Ranson Farr kicked a 41-yard field goal with 3:04 left, lifting Dorman to a 9-7 upset win over previously undefeated Gaffney on Friday at the Reservation.
It was Farr’s third field goal of the game.
Dorman (5-3 overall, 3-2 in Region 2-AAAAA) held the Indians to 191 yards. Kentavion Anderson led the way with 6 tackles and 2 sacks. The Cavaliers dominated in time of possession with 29:55. Gaffney held the ball for 18:05.
The Indians fell to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.
Dorman used a pair of Farr field goals to forge a 6-0 halftime lead.
Gaffney went ahead 7-6 in the third period when quarterback Jayvon Gilmore threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jamarcus Smith. Gilmore was 11-of-21 for 161 yards and a touchdown. Smith caught 6 passes for 93 yards.