High School

Dorman knocks Gaffney from unbeaten ranks

Late field goal, outstanding defense lift the Cavaliers

Mike Duprez

The Dorman Cavaliers played dominating defense, controlled the clock and kicked a game-winning field goal, later in the fourth quarter, pull off a 9-7 upset of previously undefeated Gaffney.
The Dorman Cavaliers played dominating defense, controlled the clock and kicked a game-winning field goal, later in the fourth quarter, pull off a 9-7 upset of previously undefeated Gaffney. / ALEX HICKS JR./SPARTANBURG HERALD-JOURNAL / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ranson Farr kicked a 41-yard field goal with 3:04 left, lifting Dorman to a 9-7 upset win over previously undefeated Gaffney on Friday at the Reservation.

It was Farr’s third field goal of the game.

Dorman (5-3 overall, 3-2 in Region 2-AAAAA) held the Indians to 191 yards. Kentavion Anderson led the way with 6 tackles and 2 sacks. The Cavaliers dominated in time of possession with 29:55. Gaffney held the ball for 18:05.

The Indians fell to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the region.

Dorman used a pair of Farr field goals to forge a 6-0 halftime lead.

Gaffney went ahead 7-6 in the third period when quarterback Jayvon Gilmore threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jamarcus Smith. Gilmore was 11-of-21 for 161 yards and a touchdown. Smith caught 6 passes for 93 yards.

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/South Carolina