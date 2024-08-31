South Carolina high school football team finally wins, snaps 35-game losing streak
For a team whose nickname is the Shamrocks, the Eau Claire High (South Carolina) football team sure has experienced more than its fair share of bad luck on the gridiron over the last five years. The Shamrocks took the field for their second game of the 2024 season, Friday night, in the throws of a 35-game losing streak, the longest current streak in the state and the ninth longest such streak in the nation.
At the end of the night, the streak was no more.
The Shamrocks raced out to an early 20-0 lead and defeated Bethune-Bowman 34-18.
Prior to the Friday night, Eau Claire had not won a football game since edging Columbia, 20-19, on Nov. 1, 2019, a span of four years and nine months. The Shamrocks opened their 2024 season, last week, with a 30-6 loss to Ridgeland to extend the streak to 34.
Below is a list of the nation's longest high school football losing streaks (30 or more games) heading into the 2024 football season
- Austin (Tx) Eastside Memorial 49
- Lohn (Tx) 45
- Okemos (Mich) 40
- Garinger (NC) 39
- Ft. Worth (Tx) Diamond Hill-Jarvis 37
- Southwood (La) 37
- Flint New Standard (Mich) 36
- Bayfield (Wisc) 35
- Eau Claire (SC) 34
- Progreso (Tx) 34
- Monte Alto (Tx) 34
- Fred T. Foard (NC) 34
- Highland Tech (NC) 34
- White Lake (Wisc) 33
- Hamtramck (Mich) 33
- La Joya Juarez-Lincoln (Tx) 32
- West Caldwell (NC) 31
- Pickering (La) 31
