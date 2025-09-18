Former Arkansas QB Commit Could be Headed to New School Soon
A former Arkansas quarterback commit could soon be headed to a new high school according to a report out of South Carolina.
Gaffney High School head football coach Donnie Littlejohn informed 7News Sports that another school in South Carolina has asked for a request to see Jayvon Gilmore’s academic records.
That would mark the first step towards Gilmore, who committed to Arkansas back during his junior season, transferring to a new school. Littlejohn did not disclose which high school it was that asked to see the records of the now former quarterback for the Indians.
Gilmore was sharing the quarterback duties at Gaffney with Banks Bouton, who arrived before the start of this season. He completed 14 of 28 passes for 147 yards with 26 yards rushing for the Indians, who are 1-2 at the moment.
“We will continue our quest to win the region, get a good seed and make a run for the state championship with Banks Bouton leading this offense,” Littlejohn said. “We wish Jayvon and his family much success in his future plans/endeavor.”
South Carolina Rules do Allow for Potential In-Season Transfers to Play
The news source indicated that South Carolina High School League rules do allow for Gilmore to transfer and play still this season at another league school if the correct path is taken.
During his junior season, Gilmore led Gaffney to a 10-2 record, throwing for over 2,500 yards and 26 touchdown passes. They advanced to the Upper State final that year under his direction of the offense, as he completed 60 percent of his passes.
Gilmore played as a sophomore at Ben Lippen High School, throwing for nearly 1,800 yards and 22 touchdowns. He held offers from several schools including Louisville, North Carolina State and Texas A&M when he announced his commitment to Sam Pittman and Arkansas.
Gaffney plays Boiling Springs this Friday night.
Jayvon Gilmore Decommits From Arkansas
According to Hayes Fawcett, Gilmore is no longer committed to play for Pittman and Arkansas.
Fawcett posted on social media that the 6-foot-5 Gilmore informed him he will open his recruitment back up with over 20 offers to decide between.
Gilmore reposted the report, adding a message from Proverbs 3:5-6 with it. That is his first post on X (formerly known as Twitter) since August 18.