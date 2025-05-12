High School

Gray Collegiate Academy sets 2025 football schedule

The War Eagles will open the season Aug. 22 at James Island

Mike Duprez

Gray Collegiate Academy War Eagles
Gray Collegiate Academy War Eagles / File

Gray Collegiate Academy has set its 2025 football schedule.

The War Eagles were officially 0-10 last season after being sanctioned by the South Carolina High School League for using an ineligible player and other violations. They were 6-3 on the field before the sanctions.

Quarterback Ty Waller and linebacker Michael Boulware are among the top returnees.

Here is the 2025 schedule:

Aug. 22 – at James Island

Sept. 5 – at Marlboro County

Sept. 12 – Dutch Fork

Sept. 19 – at Midland Valley

Sept. 26. – North Augusta

Oct. 3 – at Brookland-Cayce

Oct. 10 – at Airport

Oct. 17 – South Aiken

Oct. 24 – at Aiken

Oct. 31 - Gilbert

Mike Duprez
