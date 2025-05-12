Gray Collegiate Academy sets 2025 football schedule
Gray Collegiate Academy has set its 2025 football schedule.
The War Eagles were officially 0-10 last season after being sanctioned by the South Carolina High School League for using an ineligible player and other violations. They were 6-3 on the field before the sanctions.
Quarterback Ty Waller and linebacker Michael Boulware are among the top returnees.
Here is the 2025 schedule:
Aug. 22 – at James Island
Sept. 5 – at Marlboro County
Sept. 12 – Dutch Fork
Sept. 19 – at Midland Valley
Sept. 26. – North Augusta
Oct. 3 – at Brookland-Cayce
Oct. 10 – at Airport
Oct. 17 – South Aiken
Oct. 24 – at Aiken
Oct. 31 - Gilbert
