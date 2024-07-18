How to watch Cameron Boozer, Nightrydas Elite vs. City Rocks at 2024 Nike EYBL Peach Jam
Cameron Boozer and several of the top recruits in the nation will take the court Friday in North Augusta, South Carolina when Nightrydas Elite battles City Rocks at the 2024 Nike Peach Jam.
Cameron is the No. 2 ranked recruit in the nation (ESPN's Class of 2025), but his twin brother and three other teammates are ranked in the top 100 as well.
After starting the Peach Jam 4-0, Nightrydas Elite (Florida) takes on City Rocks (New York), who has its own star recruit in Badara Diakite (No. 71).
This game tips off at 10:30 a.m. ET Friday morning and can watch it live on Nike EYBL.
About Cameron Boozer and Nightrydas Elite
Cameron Boozer is a 6'9" power forward who plays high school basketball for Columbus High School in Miami and is currently the No. 2 ranked recruit in the nation.
He plays club basketball for Florida-based Nightrydas Elite in the offseason along with his little brother Cayden Boozer, who is ranked No. 17.
Other top recruits on their team include Caleb Wilson (No. 5), Florida commit Alex Lloyd (No. 34) and Dante Allen (No. 64).
Here's more on how to watch the live stream:
How to watch Nightrydas Elite vs. City Rocks at Nike Peach Jam
- What: Cameron Boozer leads a star-studded Nightrydas Elite against Badara Diakite and City Rocks in a Nike EYBL Peach Jam showdown
- When: 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, July 19
- Where: Riverview Park Activities Center | North Augusta, South Carolina
- How to watch live stream: You can watch this game live on Nike EYBL
