Legislation would replace South Carolina High School League

If enacted, the South Carolina High School Athletic Association would be born and it would be run by an 11-member board of directors

Jerome Singleton, Commissioner of the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL)
Legislation recently introduced would abolish the South Carolina High School League and replace the long-time prep governing body with a new organization.

The legislation – House Bill 4163 – would also allow a one-transfer for high school students without a waiting period if they are otherwise eligible to participate. Transfers have become more common in prep athletics. 

In addition, the bill would bar anyone currently employed as an athletics director, coach, principal, superintendent or other school leader. Terms would be four years and no two members can reside within the boundaries of the same traditional school district.

Opposition is forming.

“…If passed, this would bring significant changes to high school sports governance in South Carolina,” said Scott Earley, executive director of the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association in a letter to coaches and athletic directors. “We encourage you to reach out to your legislators and oppose this change to protect our coaches and athletes.”

House Bill 4163 was referred to the Committee on Education and Public Works on March 6, the day it was introduced by 23 members.

The bill would prohibit public schools, including charter schools, to join any other entity beside the new SCHSAA.

