Marlboro County football facing potential disciplinary action from SCHSL
The executive committee of the South Carolina High School League is holding a special meeting Wednesday morning via Zoom.
One of the agenda items is Marlboro County High School (Students Eligibility) at 10:30 a.m.
Marlboro County’s football program was transformed when the school hired Cory Johnson away from then-powerhouse Clinton, North Carolina. Johnson brought a star-studded staff to Marlboro County. Some of his top players, including the starting quarterback and leading rusher, transferred to Marlboro County.
The results were dramatic for both schools. Marlboro went from being a 3-7 team last year into a Class AAA power. Clinton was 15-1, falling to Reidsville in the North Carolina 2-A state championship game. The Dark Horses are 1-8 so far in 2024.
Marlboro County forfeited its game with Loris last Friday, citing electrical issues at the stadium. But no attempt was made to play during the day on Saturday. Loris became the Region 5-AAA champion.
The region race has already been affected. If Marlboro County had beaten Loris, a three-way tie would have been possible. Dillon beat Marlboro County 35-12 the week before.
If the SCHSL orders more forfeits due to ineligible players, the region standings would be even further transformed. Marlboro County beat Aynor 41-8 and Georgetown 64-15 earlier in October. Aynor could clinch a playoff berth under that scenario.
Back on Sept. 20, North Myrtle Beach forfeited a home non-region game to Marlboro County because of safety concerns. Marlboro County Schools went to e-learning on Thursday and Friday that week because of incidents at the school and in the community.
However, that forfeit has since been rescinded with no explanation given. North Myrtle Beach did not pick up a win but the loss was dropped.
Also on the agenda item at Wednesday's special meeting, at 9:30 a.m., is Sanction Relief to Probation Status and Student Eligibility – involving Gray Collegiate Academy.