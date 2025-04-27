Mountain View Prep 4-star Jaylen McGill reclassifies to class of 2025 to join UNC right away
North Carolina’s running backs room just picked up a big infusion of talent.
Mountain View Prep four-star Jaylen McGill has reclassified to graduate in the spring so that he can join the Tar Heels right away. McGill announced his commitment to UNC on April 12. In a social media post on Friday, McGill said he would reclassify to the class of 2025 so that he can be a member of the Tar Heels immediately.
“I’m so grateful to announce that I have reclassified to the Class of ’25,” McGill said on X. “I plan to take my first snap this fall, Sept. 1, in the backfield with the Tar Heels! Thank you.”
McGill, ranked by 247Sports as the No. 8 player in the class of 2025 in South Carolina, has received 31 college offers. He committed to Rutgers in February but decommitted three weeks later.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder ran for 1,658 yards, averaging 10.2 yards per carry, and 24 touchdowns in his junior season at Mountain View Prep. He caught 22 passes for 379 yards and seven touchdowns. The Stars were 12-1 and reached the 2-A state semifinals, where they fell 30-22 to Belton-Honea Path.
McGill played his first two seasons at Broome before transferring to Mountain View Prep.
And he was a star from the beginning.
McGill rushed for 1,036 yards and 23 touchdowns as a freshman. In his sophomore season, McGill had 1,602 yards and 24 touchdowns rushing, and he caught 10 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
In his three-season high school career, McGill ran for 4,296 yards and had 81 total touchdowns.
