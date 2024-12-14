High School

Oceanside Collegiate vs. Belton-Honea Path: Live score; updates; SC high school football state championship

The Landsharks and Bears collide for the South Carolina Class 3A football state championship

Mike Duprez

Belton-Honea Path has compiled a 13-1 record in 2024, but the Bears need one more to capture the South Carolina Class 3A state championship. They will meet Oceanside Collegiate on Saturday at South Carolina State University.
The South Carolina Class 3A state championship game features the Oceanside Collegiate Landsharks (10-3) vs. Belton-Honea Path Bears (13-1) at South Carolina State University, on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 12 pm ET.

Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest Live Update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.

SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, and High School on SI will have live updates from the game right here.

SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL CLASS 3A BRACKET

You can also watch the game live on the NFHS Network.

Refresh this page for live updates after the game starts.

OCEANSIDE COLLEGIATE VS. BELTON-HONEA PATH Live Updates

No score yet as the defenses are controlling the action in the first quarter.

PREGAME

Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.

1ST QUARTER

-Scoreless so far with the defenses ruling.

Aiden Manavian with the touchdown pass and OCA takes a 7-0 lead.

That was a three play, 66-yard drive for the Landsharks.

Quarterback Noah Thomas scrambles 18 yards to the OCA 23 for a big BHP first down late in the quarter.

-END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. OCA leads 7-0.

2ND QUARTER

-Direct snap to Marquise Henderson to the OCA 8.

-Henderson get the first and goal at the 2.

-Henderson stuffed, second and goal.

-Henderson with the 3-yard TD run. Tie game, 7-7 with 9:16 left in the first half.

-That was a 16-play drive. Took 10 minutes off the clock.

-Big throw by Manavian to Terence Johnson, 40 yards into BHP territory.

-TOUCHDOWN! Manavian with the TD pass to Peyton Shaw as OCA strikes back quickly. 13-7 as the extra point kick is no good.

-7:41 left in the first half.

-Pooch kick! OCA recovers.

-Bubble screen to Peyton Shaw 11 yards to the BHP 1.

-Terence Johnson with the TD on a direct snap with 5:58 left.

-Two huge penalties on BHP during the short drive, one for illegal participation when a Bear pass rusher had his helmet knocked off and kept playing. Two point conversion good, it's 21-7.

3RD QUARTER

4TH QUARTER

Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

