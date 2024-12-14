Oceanside Collegiate vs. Belton-Honea Path: Live score; updates; SC high school football state championship
The South Carolina Class 3A state championship game features the Oceanside Collegiate Landsharks (10-3) vs. Belton-Honea Path Bears (13-1) at South Carolina State University, on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 12 pm ET.
OCEANSIDE COLLEGIATE VS. BELTON-HONEA PATH Live Updates
No score yet as the defenses are controlling the action in the first quarter.
PREGAME
Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.
1ST QUARTER
-Scoreless so far with the defenses ruling.
Aiden Manavian with the touchdown pass and OCA takes a 7-0 lead.
That was a three play, 66-yard drive for the Landsharks.
Quarterback Noah Thomas scrambles 18 yards to the OCA 23 for a big BHP first down late in the quarter.
-END OF THE FIRST QUARTER. OCA leads 7-0.
2ND QUARTER
-Direct snap to Marquise Henderson to the OCA 8.
-Henderson get the first and goal at the 2.
-Henderson stuffed, second and goal.
-Henderson with the 3-yard TD run. Tie game, 7-7 with 9:16 left in the first half.
-That was a 16-play drive. Took 10 minutes off the clock.
-Big throw by Manavian to Terence Johnson, 40 yards into BHP territory.
-TOUCHDOWN! Manavian with the TD pass to Peyton Shaw as OCA strikes back quickly. 13-7 as the extra point kick is no good.
-7:41 left in the first half.
-Pooch kick! OCA recovers.
-Bubble screen to Peyton Shaw 11 yards to the BHP 1.
-Terence Johnson with the TD on a direct snap with 5:58 left.
-Two huge penalties on BHP during the short drive, one for illegal participation when a Bear pass rusher had his helmet knocked off and kept playing. Two point conversion good, it's 21-7.
3RD QUARTER
4TH QUARTER
