Pinewood Prep Basketball Coach Sets South Carolina State Record with His 945th Career Victory
Pat Eidson now stands alone atop the South Carolina record book.
The legendary Pinewood Prep basketball coach picked up his 945th career victory Tuesday night, establishing a new South Carolina record.
“I’ve been very blessed that God has put me in the right place for so many years,” Eidson told the Post and Courier. “There have been a lot of great kids come through here, kids that understood the commitment it takes to win. I am so thankful.”
The record was set with a 67-31 win over Palmetto Christian. Eidson extended his record to 946 victories the next night when the Panthers rolled past First Baptist 69-43.
John Smith, who coached at Great Falls from 1969-2016, held the old record.
Eidson is in his 34th season at Pinewood Prep, where he has won eight South Carolina Independent School Association state championships, including five in a row from 2006-2010.
Altogether, in 45 years of coaching, Eidson has won 11 state championships.
It has been a family deal for Eidson, too. His son, Chuck Eidson, was a standout player for the Panthers before going on to a four-year college career at South Carolina. Chuck Eidson played professional basketball overseas for 11 years.
Eidson has also coached both of his grandsons on the same team for one season – Tre Arena and Tripp Eidson. Arena graduated last year. Tripp Eidson is a 6-foot-8 sophomore center.
The current Panthers team is 14-5, with all the losses coming to South Carolina High School League teams.
Eidson is committed to coaching at least through the end of Tripp’s high school career. That could put him close to 1,000 career wins.
Eidson has coached two Parade All-Americans – his son and Jalen Slawson. Chuck Eidson was the first Gamecock to record a triple double. Slawson did the same at Furman.
Swanson was drafted in the second round of the 2023 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings and appeared in 12 games for them in the 2023-24 season. He presently plays for the Osceola Magic in the NBA G League.
The Pinewood Prep gymnasium is named after Eidson.