QB Banks Bouton Transfers to Gaffney After Stops at Greenville and Walton
Former Greenville quarterback Banks Bouton has transferred to Gaffney for his senior season.
QB on the Move Again
It’s the second move in the last six months for the 6-foot-2, 200-pound dual threat quarterback, who announced in January in a post on X that he was transferring to Walton in Marietta, Georgia.
Bouton is joining an already loaded Gaffney team that has numerous key players back from last season and has been bolstered by at least nine other transfers.
Impressive 2024 Season at Greenville
In his first season as the starting quarterback for Greenville in 2024, Bouton completed 138 of 272 passes for 2,253 yards and 18 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. On the ground, Bouton had 441 yards and 13 touchdowns on 83 carries.
Gained Experience Behind a Playoff Quarterback
Bouton first saw action as a sophomore, completing 22 of 33 passes for 362 yards and 4 touchdowns with 2 interceptions. He had 82 yards and a touchdown rushing on six attempts. Bouton was playing behind Bryson Drummond on a team that went 10-4 and reached the 4-A state semifinals.
Quarterback Depth Adds Intrigue
Gaffney already has one of the state’s top quarterbacks in Arkansas commit Jayvon Gilmore, who threw for 2,510 yards and 26 touchdowns with 8 interceptions as a junior.
That puts Bouton in the position of being the backup to Gilmore and/or playing another position.