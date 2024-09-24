SC high school football player fighting for his life after crash
Isaac Wigington, a senior football player at Wren High School in Anderson County, South Carolina, is fighting for his life tonight after being involved in a single-car accident on Sunday.
Wigington was critically injured when his vehicle, a 2011 Toyota 4Runner SUV, crashed just before 2 a.m. His vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a light pole before overturning several times, according to North Carolina State Troopers.
Both Wren High School and the Anderson School District One have declined to confirm anything about the accident but the school did place a post on its Facebook page showing students gathered in a circle of prayer under the heading WigingtonStrong.
Two rival schools, the Byrnes Rebels and the Woodruff Wolverines, Wren's scheduled football opponent for this week, has posted on social media asking for prayers for Wigington.