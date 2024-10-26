High School

South Carolina 4-star tight end flips to Kentucky from Cincinnati

Riverside's Mikkel Skinner mades the announcement on Instagram

Riverside 4-star tight end Mikkel Skinner has announced that he has flipped his college commitment from Cincinnati to Kentucky.
Riverside four-star tight end prospect Mikkel Skinner flipped his commitment to Kentucky from Cincinnati on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-3.5, 220-pound senior is rated the No. 3 prospect in South Carolina’s class of 2025 by 247sports.com.

Skinner has 14 offers, including Ohio State, South Carolina, West Virginia, Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina.

“It’s a hard decision for me and my family,” Skinner said on Instagram live as reported by the Greenville News. “But for the next three or four years, I’m taking my talents to the University of Kentucky.”

Skinner, who has 4.51 speed in the 40, committed to Cincinnati on June 8.

“Clocked at one of the fastest verified 40-yard dash times for any prospect north of 220 pounds in the 2025 cycle before senior season,” Andrew Ivins wrote in 247sports.com. “… Overall, should be viewed as a potential chess piece at the Power Four level.”

Skinner caught 68 passes for 588 yards and 5 touchdowns in the 2023 season.

