South Carolina 4-Star wide receiver announces 12 college finalists

Irmo's Donovan Murph is scheduled to visit the University of South Carolina this weekend

Mike Duprez

Irmo wide receiver Donovan Murph during a spring recruiting visit to the University of Colorado, one of 12 schools he has name as finalists in his recruiting.
Irmo four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph has pared down his recruiting list to 12 power-4 schools.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior will choose between South Carolina, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Mississippi, Florida State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oregon and Maryland, according to rivals.com.

Murph, who reclassified from the class of 2026 to the class of 2025 so he could start his college career earlier, had an official visit with South Carolina scheduled this weekend.

In eight games so far this season for the undefeated Yellow Jackets, Murph has 55 receptions for 769 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Murph had a stellar sophomore season in 2023, catching 57 passes for 1,084 yards and 17 touchdowns as Irmo went 13-1.

MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

