South Carolina 4-Star wide receiver announces 12 college finalists
Irmo's Donovan Murph is scheduled to visit the University of South Carolina this weekend
Irmo four-star wide receiver Donovan Murph has pared down his recruiting list to 12 power-4 schools.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior will choose between South Carolina, Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, Florida, Penn State, Mississippi, Florida State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oregon and Maryland, according to rivals.com.
Murph, who reclassified from the class of 2026 to the class of 2025 so he could start his college career earlier, had an official visit with South Carolina scheduled this weekend.
In eight games so far this season for the undefeated Yellow Jackets, Murph has 55 receptions for 769 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Murph had a stellar sophomore season in 2023, catching 57 passes for 1,084 yards and 17 touchdowns as Irmo went 13-1.
