South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association It's Releases All-State Teams
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released its all-state teams for the 2024-25 season.
A player of the year was selected for each classification for both boys and girls.
Here are the all-state teams.
BOYS
Class AAAAA
Player of the Year: Korie Corbett, Ridge View
All-State:
D’Ontez Walker, J.L. Mann
Caden Coleman; Greenville
Colt Fowler, Byrnes
Sebi Boyogueno, Riverside
Mike Jones, Indian Land
Logan Parker, Fort Mill
Yasir Cromer, River Bluff
Bryson Taylor, Dutch Fork
T.J. Lewis, Blythewood
Trevon Johnson, Conway
Bryson Sams, Socastee
Ja’Quell Brown, Goose Creeek
Damien Kinloch; Berkeley;
Clayton Everett, Ashley Ridge
Gavin Ward, James Island
Justus Bell, Dutch Fork
B.J. Brown, Sumter
Shane Potts, Goose Creek
Melvin Teal, Summerville
Nasir Berry, Fort Mill
Jaden Johnson, Dorman
Roman Cooley, Greenville
Yale Davis, Ridge View
Class AAAA
Player of the Year: Josh Leonard, Wilson
All-State:
Jordan Watford, Lancaster
Abijah Franklin, Wren
Amare Anderson, Greer
DaRon Dunbar, North Augusta
Harry Skinner, Bluffton
Kmajay Jenkins, Westside
Mikey Williams, Greer
Shannon Davis, Crestwood
Tristan Thompson, Wilson
Levi Ball, Gray Collegiate Academy
Narrius Jones, Laurens
Trevon Raymon, South Pointe
L.J. Britt, Gray Collegiate Academy
Ry’Darius Hill, South Pointe.
Class AAA
Player of the Year: Brian Sumpter, Keenan
All-State:
Jaleel McGee, Powdersville
Amos Jones, Georgetown
Brelin Dennis, Belton-Honea Path
Eric Gray, Union County
Gabriel Resigo, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Bryson Drummond, Mountain View Prep
Kobe Sims, Fox Creek
Jonathan Perry, Christ Church
Khalid Sherman, Loris
Marco Simpson, North Charleston
Jas’yiah Davis, Crescent
Quan Burton, Powdersville
Justin Vining, Fox Creek
Zamaurious Robertson, Dillon
Jordan McGahee, Orangeburg-Wilkinson.
Class AA
Co-Players of the Year: Eli Brown, Chesnee & Bryce Peterson, Andrew Jackson
All-State:
Ta’Maj Gilliam, Batesburg-Leesville
Tushawn Richardson, Clinton
Amarion Wilson, Bridges Prep
Hudson Hatch, Philip Simmons
Benett Edwards, Landrum
C.J. Springs, Saluda
Devin Swindler, Clinton
Antwon Young, York Prep
Darius Brooks, Hampton County
Blake Darby, Philip Simmons
Dakarai Worley, Mullins
J’Sean Sanders, High Point Academy
Caden Edmond, Central.
Class A
Co-Players of the Year: Gavin Hood, Great Falls & Bryson Robinson, Bethune-Bowman
All-State:
Stetson Stack, North
Aidan Walls, Horse Creek Academy
Jaden Taylor, Abbeville
Darius Houston, McCormick
Jakari Holloman, McBee
Kenard Heyward, Carvers Bay
Tylin Jenkins, Hannah-Pamplico
Joshua Goodman, Denmark-Olar
Camden Ramsey, Cross
Terrance McFadden, Bethune-Bowman
Jaden Williams, Allendale-Fairfax
Jayden Crawford, Green Sea Floyds
Tyrek Wright, McBee
GIRLS
Class AAAAA
Player of the Year: Skyla Tuthill, Ashley Ridge
All-State:
Shiriah Harris, Gaffney
Chase Thomas, Blythewood
Alaina Carter, Berkeley
Miracle McLean, Carolina Forest
Michaela Fairwell, Dutch Fork
Samara Lucas, Clover
Jade Hailstock, J.L. Mann
Ava Owens, Greenville
Faith Farmer, North Myrtle Beach
Molly Daugherty, Summerville
Anasia Harvey, Ridge View
Chloe Hudson, Rock Hill
Danielle Oliver, Greenwood
Morgan White, Dorman
Izzy Saville, Lexington
Clara Mustapher, Stratford
Class AAAA
Player of the Year: Ja’Niya Cunningham, South Pointe
All-State:
Khalia Hartwell, Westside
Zoe Young, Laurens
Opal Maralit, Blue Ridge
Celena Grant, North Augusta
Hannah Rosato, Bishop England
Harmony Bostick, South Florence
Jhnai Sumpter, Lower Richland
Braylin Mungo, Camden
Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe
Lila Mann, Daniel
Kadence Walker-Lee, Gray Collegiate Academy
Ashley Walker, North Augusta
Ch’Nya Isaac, Lower Richland
Logan Murray, Wilson
Morgan Champion, Camden
Class AAA
Player of the Year: Kami Roach, Walhalla
All-State:
Taelor Lee-Sutton, Keenan
Janiya Richburg, Loris
Ella Mae Schepp, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Krislyn Britt-Wilder, Chapman
Raegan Bryant, Powdersville
Reagan Mobley, West-Oak
Tiffany Helmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic
Sadie Burnette, Woodruff
Treasure Davis, Dillon
Taegan Scott, Oceanside Collegiate Academy
Khwnylahi McKinnon, Dillon
Mari’Asia Moody, Loris
Joey Burgess, West-Oak
Gianna Ortiz, Walhalla
Devyn Blackwell, Southside Christian.
Class AA
Player of the Year: Tamia Watkins, Andrew Jackson
All-State:
Kylie Fortner, Landrum
Janiyah Squire, Ninety Six
Destinee Tiller, Eau Claire
Zimarika Moorer, Lake Marion’
Bryanna Graham, Burke
Nay’dia Shaw, Kingstree
Essence Rodgers, Blacksburg
Ceddrianna Springs, Saluda
Jazzlyn McMillan, Fairfield Central
Ni’Yonna Asbelle, Andrew Jackson
Lyric Jones, Hampton County
Zion Prioleau, Timberland
Jaeda Davis, Marion
Emiley McCall, Andrew Jackson
Reagan Rivers, Chesterfield
Class A
Co-Players of the Year: Aveion Walker, Denmark-Olar; Dream Watson, Military Magnet.
All-State:
Autumn Thomas, Calhoun Falls Charter
Serenity Williams, Lee Central
Kailen Parks, North
Kerri O’Shields, Dixie
Aniah Porter, C.A. Johnson
Cassidy Pough, Calhoun County
Ry’Naisha Barnes, Denmark-Olar
DaNiriyah Williams, Military Magnet
Stella Eichhorn, Ware Shoals
Naomi House, McBee
Tilayzia Youmans, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Raven Brown, Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Zaniyah Pelzer, Bethune-Bowman
D’Essence Graham, Carvers Bay.