South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association It's Releases All-State Teams

Players of the Year and All-State teams selected for all five classifications of boys and girls

Wren High guard Abijah Franklin (2) dribbles around Westside guard Martinis Hemphill (5) during the second quarter of action at Westside High in Anderson, S.C. Friday, January 17, 2025.
The South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association has released its all-state teams for the 2024-25 season.

A player of the year was selected for each classification for both boys and girls.

Here are the all-state teams.

BOYS

Class AAAAA

Player of the Year: Korie Corbett, Ridge View

All-State:

D’Ontez Walker, J.L. Mann

Caden Coleman; Greenville

Colt Fowler, Byrnes

Sebi Boyogueno, Riverside

Mike Jones, Indian Land

Logan Parker, Fort Mill

Yasir Cromer, River Bluff

Bryson Taylor, Dutch Fork

T.J. Lewis, Blythewood

Trevon Johnson, Conway

Bryson Sams, Socastee

Ja’Quell Brown, Goose Creeek

Damien Kinloch; Berkeley;

Clayton Everett, Ashley Ridge

Gavin Ward, James Island

Justus Bell, Dutch Fork

B.J. Brown, Sumter

Shane Potts, Goose Creek

Melvin Teal, Summerville

Nasir Berry, Fort Mill

Jaden Johnson, Dorman

Roman Cooley, Greenville

Yale Davis, Ridge View

Class AAAA

Player of the Year: Josh Leonard, Wilson

All-State:

Jordan Watford, Lancaster

Abijah Franklin, Wren

Amare Anderson, Greer

DaRon Dunbar, North Augusta

Harry Skinner, Bluffton

Kmajay Jenkins, Westside

Mikey Williams, Greer

Shannon Davis, Crestwood

Tristan Thompson, Wilson

Levi Ball, Gray Collegiate Academy

Narrius Jones, Laurens

Trevon Raymon, South Pointe

L.J. Britt, Gray Collegiate Academy

Ry’Darius Hill, South Pointe.

Class AAA

Player of the Year: Brian Sumpter, Keenan

All-State:

Jaleel McGee, Powdersville

Amos Jones, Georgetown

Brelin Dennis, Belton-Honea Path

Eric Gray, Union County

Gabriel Resigo, Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Bryson Drummond, Mountain View Prep

Kobe Sims, Fox Creek

Jonathan Perry, Christ Church

Khalid Sherman, Loris

Marco Simpson, North Charleston

Jas’yiah Davis, Crescent

Quan Burton, Powdersville

Justin Vining, Fox Creek

Zamaurious Robertson, Dillon

Jordan McGahee, Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

Class AA

Co-Players of the Year: Eli Brown, Chesnee & Bryce Peterson, Andrew Jackson

All-State:

Ta’Maj Gilliam, Batesburg-Leesville

Tushawn Richardson, Clinton

Amarion Wilson, Bridges Prep

Hudson Hatch, Philip Simmons

Benett Edwards, Landrum

C.J. Springs, Saluda

Devin Swindler, Clinton

Antwon Young, York Prep

Darius Brooks, Hampton County

Blake Darby, Philip Simmons

Dakarai Worley, Mullins

J’Sean Sanders, High Point Academy

Caden Edmond, Central.

Class A

Co-Players of the Year: Gavin Hood, Great Falls & Bryson Robinson, Bethune-Bowman

All-State:

Stetson Stack, North

Aidan Walls, Horse Creek Academy

Jaden Taylor, Abbeville

Darius Houston, McCormick

Jakari Holloman, McBee

Kenard Heyward, Carvers Bay

Tylin Jenkins, Hannah-Pamplico

Joshua Goodman, Denmark-Olar

Camden Ramsey, Cross

Terrance McFadden, Bethune-Bowman

Jaden Williams, Allendale-Fairfax

Jayden Crawford, Green Sea Floyds

Tyrek Wright, McBee

GIRLS

Class AAAAA

Player of the Year: Skyla Tuthill, Ashley Ridge

All-State:

Shiriah Harris, Gaffney

Chase Thomas, Blythewood

Alaina Carter, Berkeley

Miracle McLean, Carolina Forest

Michaela Fairwell, Dutch Fork

Samara Lucas, Clover

Jade Hailstock, J.L. Mann

Ava Owens, Greenville

Faith Farmer, North Myrtle Beach

Molly Daugherty, Summerville

Anasia Harvey, Ridge View

Chloe Hudson, Rock Hill

Danielle Oliver, Greenwood

Morgan White, Dorman

Izzy Saville, Lexington

Clara Mustapher, Stratford

Class AAAA

Player of the Year: Ja’Niya Cunningham, South Pointe

All-State:

Khalia Hartwell, Westside

Zoe Young, Laurens

Opal Maralit, Blue Ridge

Celena Grant, North Augusta

Hannah Rosato, Bishop England

Harmony Bostick, South Florence

Jhnai Sumpter, Lower Richland

Braylin Mungo, Camden

Kaleigh Lucas, South Pointe

Lila Mann, Daniel

Kadence Walker-Lee, Gray Collegiate Academy

Ashley Walker, North Augusta

Ch’Nya Isaac, Lower Richland

Logan Murray, Wilson

Morgan Champion, Camden

Class AAA

Player of the Year: Kami Roach, Walhalla

All-State:

Taelor Lee-Sutton, Keenan

Janiya Richburg, Loris

Ella Mae Schepp, Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Krislyn Britt-Wilder, Chapman

Raegan Bryant, Powdersville

Reagan Mobley, West-Oak

Tiffany Helmer, St. Joseph’s Catholic

Sadie Burnette, Woodruff

Treasure Davis, Dillon

Taegan Scott, Oceanside Collegiate Academy

Khwnylahi McKinnon, Dillon

Mari’Asia Moody, Loris

Joey Burgess, West-Oak

Gianna Ortiz, Walhalla

Devyn Blackwell, Southside Christian.

Class AA

Player of the Year: Tamia Watkins, Andrew Jackson

All-State:

Kylie Fortner, Landrum

Janiyah Squire, Ninety Six

Destinee Tiller, Eau Claire

Zimarika Moorer, Lake Marion’

Bryanna Graham, Burke

Nay’dia Shaw, Kingstree

Essence Rodgers, Blacksburg

Ceddrianna Springs, Saluda

Jazzlyn McMillan, Fairfield Central

Ni’Yonna Asbelle, Andrew Jackson

Lyric Jones, Hampton County

Zion Prioleau, Timberland

Jaeda Davis, Marion

Emiley McCall, Andrew Jackson

Reagan Rivers, Chesterfield

Class A

Co-Players of the Year: Aveion Walker, Denmark-Olar; Dream Watson, Military Magnet.

All-State:

Autumn Thomas, Calhoun Falls Charter

Serenity Williams, Lee Central

Kailen Parks, North

Kerri O’Shields, Dixie

Aniah Porter, C.A. Johnson

Cassidy Pough, Calhoun County

Ry’Naisha Barnes, Denmark-Olar

DaNiriyah Williams, Military Magnet

Stella Eichhorn, Ware Shoals

Naomi House, McBee

Tilayzia Youmans, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Raven Brown, Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Zaniyah Pelzer, Bethune-Bowman

D’Essence Graham, Carvers Bay.

