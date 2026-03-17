South Carolina Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 South Carolina boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Johnson Hornets

Runner-Up: Bethune-Bowman Mohawks

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Phillip Simmons Iron Horses

Runner-Up: High Point Academy

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Christ Church Cavaliers

Runner-Up: Fox Creek Predators

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: North Augusta Yellowjackets

Runner-Up: South Pointe Stallions

CLASS 5A D-1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Ridge View Blazers

Runner-Up: Ashley Ridge

CLASS 5A D-2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Westwood Redhawks

Runner-Up: Greenville Red Raiders

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