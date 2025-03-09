South Carolina Crowns Six State Basketball Champions: Historic Wins for Walhalla, Lancaster & North Augusta
South Carolina decided six state champions over the last three days at the Florence Center to wind up the 2024-25 basketball season.
Among the highlights are the Walhalla girls winning the school’s first team state championship in any sport since 1952 and the North Augusta girls winning their sixth state championship in nine years. Lancaster also won its first championship in boys basketball.
Here’s what happened.
BOYS
1-A
Denmark-Olar 58, Abbeville 52
History was made as Denmark-Olar beat Abbeville 58-52 to claim the program’s first state championship.
And it came in the final game for Vikings’ coach Hercules Davis, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
Joshua Goodman led the way for D-O, scoring 28 points. Tykeem Ross added 12 points for the Vikings, who ended the season with a 15-game winning streak and a 20-5 record.
Jaden Baylor led Abbeville with 15 points and Jamearion Williams had 14.
2-A
Atlantic Collegiate Academy 58, High Point Academy 52
The Armada won a state championship in the first year the program, which is in its second year of existence, was eligible to participate in the playoffs.
Jamie Brooks scored 14 points to lead the Armada while C.J. Hemingway had 9.
ACA took command with a 13-0 run at the end of the first half. The Grizzlies rallied several times in the second half but ACA never relinquished the lead.
Travis Morman led HPA with 16 points, Jaden McNeil had 11 and Chonci Miller 10.
3-A
Keenan 58, Powdersville 53
Antoine Caughman scored 17 points as Keenan beat Powdersville 58-53 to win the program’s 10th state championship. Nyheim McNeil had 15 points and Brian Sumpter added 10.
Von Burton led the Patriots with a game-high 19 points while Jaleel McGee gad 15 points and Quan Burton 13.
4-A
Lancaster 69, North Augusta 55
Jordan Watford and Columbus Parker each scored 19 points as the Bruins made history. Malik Tinsley scored 15 points, and Jacarey Ballard had 13 points in Lancaster’s balanced effort.
Jamison McKenzie scored a game-high 21 points for North Augusta. Da’Ron Dunbar had 16 points and Quh’mareon Webb added 10.
5-A Division II
Greenville 81, Goose Creek 71 in 2 OT
Greenville rallied from a 15-point deficit to win a thriller.
5-A Division I
Ridge View 71, Blythewood 47
Korie Corbett led the way with 23 points as the Blazers cruised to their second straight state title and sixth in the last eight years. Yale Davis scored 13 points while Malachi Cooper had 9 and Tal Staley 8. Ridge View finished the season on a 17-game winning streak.
T.J. Lewis led Blythewood with 17 points.
GIRLS
1-A
Military Magnet 59, Lee Central 40
Military Magnet won its fourth state championship in the last five year comfortably.
Da’nariyah Williams led Military Magnet with 18 points, Dream Watson had 16 and Sabri Mitchell contributed 11.
Kiyonna Austin led Lee Central with 12 points.
2-A
Andrew Jackson 89, Eau Claire 36
Winning by over 50 points in a state championship game is the epitome of dominance. That’s how good Andrew Jackson was Saturday and all season. The Volunteers won their second consecutive state championship and fourth overall.
The same two stars led the way once again. Tamia Watkins scored 31 points and grabbed 15 rebounds while Ni’Yonna had a career-high 30 points.
Andrew Jackson won its five playoff games by an average of 60.5 points.
MiLayshia Chisholm led Eau Claire with 16 points.
3-A
Walhalla 52, Dillon 37
Talk about history. Walhalla finished off the season with a 20-game winning streak and secured the school’s first title in 73 years.
Miley White led the Razorbacks with 14 points while Annie Campbell had 13 and Kami Roach 11.
4-A
North Augusta 50, Westside 37
North Augusta added yet another title to its dynasty. Celena Grant led the way with 17 points while Ashley Walker had 10.
Khalia Hartwell scored a game-high 21 points for Westside.
5-A Division II
Berkeley 60, Greenwood 54
Amani McCray and Madison Thomas each scored 15 points to lead the Stags. Alain Carter contributed 13 points to the balance effort.
Danielle Oliver scored 22 points to lead Greenwood. Tykirea Johnson added 14 points and Cameron Oliver had 13.
5-A Division I
Blythewood 62, Summerville 56
India Williams scored 22 points as the Bengals captured the program’s first state championship three years after having a winless season. Chase Thomas had 18 points for the Bengals. Hayley Hightower added 11 points.
Molly Daugherty led Summerville with 22 points and Cailah Tucker had 18.