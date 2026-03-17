South Carolina Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 17, 2026

The 2026 South Carolina girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Military Magnet Academy Eagles

Runner-Up: Great Falls Red Devils

CLASS 2A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Landrum Cardinals

Runner-Up: Atlantic Collegiate Armada

CLASS 3A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Walhalla Razorbacks

Runner-Up: Keenan Raiders

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: North Augusta Yellowjackets

Runner-Up: Westside Rams

CLASS 5A D-1 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Blythewood Bengals

Runner-Up: Wando Warriors

CLASS 5A D-2 BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Champions: Berkeley Stags

Runner-Up: Greenville Red Raiders

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