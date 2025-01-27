South Carolina High School Baseball Coaches Association releases 2025 preseason polls
The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has released its 2025 preseason rankings.
There is some shakeup among the state’s elite teams because of the South Carolina High School League realignment. With the subdivision of the state’s largest classification, there will be six state champions instead of five.
Some schools changed classifications as well. Last year’s Class AAAA state champion, James Island, sits atop the Class AAAAA Division I poll while last year’s Class AAAAA state champion Lexington is ranked right behind at No. 2.
Southside Christian, the 2024 Class A state champion, is ranked No, 3 in the 2025 Class AAA poll.
Here are the top 10 in each classification.
Class AAAAA Division I
1. James Island
2. Lexington
3. Dorman
4. Ashley Ridge
5. Summerville
6. Byrnes
7. Stratford
8. Blythewood
9. Dutch Fork
10t. Boiling Springs
10t. J.L. Mann
Class AAAAA Division II
1. T.L. Hanna
2. Catawba Ridge
3. Fort Mill
4. Chapin
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Berkeley
7. Lugoff-Elgin
8. Lucy Beckham
9. Nation Ford
10t. St. James
10t. Indian Land
Class AAAA
1. Laurens
2. A.C. Flora
3. Daniel
4. Gilbert
5. Fountain Inn
6. Bishop England
7. Camden
8. Seneca
9. Airport
10t. Hartsville
10t. Blue Ridge
Class AAA
1. Powdersville
2. Hanahan
3. Oceanside Collegiate
4. Southside Christian
5. Fox Creek
6. Loris
7. Woodruff
8. Aynor
9. Pendleton
10. Waccamaw
Class AA
1. Mid-Carolina
2. Cheraw
3. Clinton
4. Strom Thurmond
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Central
7. Batesburg-Leesville
8. Philip Simmons
9. Barnwell
10. Landrum
Class A
1. Latta
2. Abbeville
3. Lake View
4. McBee
5. Green Sea Floyds
6. Lewisville
7. Dixie
8, Johnsonville
9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
10. Hannah-Pamplico