South Carolina High School Baseball Coaches Association releases 2025 preseason polls

James Island, T.L. Hanna, Laurens, Powdersville, Mid-Carolina and Latta all earn No. 1 rankings in their respective classifications; six SCHSL state champs will be crowned this spring after realignment

Southside Christian played Latta High School on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. This was the second game of the Class A high school state baseball championship series. Southside Christian won the game 13-3 and took the state title.
Southside Christian played Latta High School on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. This was the second game of the Class A high school state baseball championship series. Southside Christian won the game 13-3 and took the state title. / ALEX HICKS JR./STAFF / USA TODAY NETWORK

The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association has released its 2025 preseason rankings.

There is some shakeup among the state’s elite teams because of the South Carolina High School League realignment. With the subdivision of the state’s largest classification, there will be six state champions instead of five.

Some schools changed classifications as well. Last year’s Class AAAA state champion, James Island, sits atop the Class AAAAA Division I poll while last year’s Class AAAAA state champion Lexington is ranked right behind at No. 2.

Southside Christian, the 2024 Class A state champion, is ranked No, 3 in the 2025 Class AAA poll.

Here are the top 10 in each classification.

Class AAAAA Division I

1. James Island

2. Lexington

3. Dorman

4. Ashley Ridge

5. Summerville

6. Byrnes

7. Stratford

8. Blythewood

9. Dutch Fork

10t. Boiling Springs

10t. J.L. Mann

Class AAAAA Division II

1. T.L. Hanna

2. Catawba Ridge

3. Fort Mill

4. Chapin

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Berkeley

7. Lugoff-Elgin

8. Lucy Beckham

9. Nation Ford

10t. St. James

10t. Indian Land

Class AAAA

1. Laurens

2. A.C. Flora

3. Daniel

4. Gilbert

5. Fountain Inn

6. Bishop England

7. Camden

8. Seneca

9. Airport

10t. Hartsville

10t. Blue Ridge

Class AAA

1. Powdersville

2. Hanahan

3. Oceanside Collegiate

4. Southside Christian

5. Fox Creek

6. Loris

7. Woodruff

8. Aynor

9. Pendleton

10. Waccamaw

Class AA

1. Mid-Carolina

2. Cheraw

3. Clinton

4. Strom Thurmond

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Central

7. Batesburg-Leesville

8. Philip Simmons

9. Barnwell

10. Landrum

Class A

1. Latta

2. Abbeville

3. Lake View

4. McBee

5. Green Sea Floyds

6. Lewisville

7. Dixie

8, Johnsonville

9. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

10. Hannah-Pamplico

