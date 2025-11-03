South Carolina High School Football All-Classification Rankings: November 3, 2025
Another week of the 2025 South Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of November 3, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm
inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest South Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of November 3, 2025:
SCHSL High School Football Class A Rankings
1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (10-0)
2. Carvers Bay (10-0)
3. Abbeville (8-2)
4. Ware Shoals (9-1)
5. Johnsonville (7-2)
6. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (8-2)
7. Scott's Branch (7-2)
8. Lamar (7-3)
9. Latta (8-2)
10. Lewisville (6-4)
11. Dixie (5-3)
12. Lake View (4-4)
13. Baptist Hill (6-4)
14. Johnson (5-5)
15. Cross (5-5)
16. Ridgeland/Hardeeville (4-5)
17. Blackville-Hilda (5-5)
18. McCormick (2-7)
19. Hardeeville (3-6)
20. Hannah-Pamplico (2-6)
21. Lee Central (4-6)
22. Whitmire (3-7)
23. Hemingway (1-4)
24. Wagener-Salley (3-6)
25. Ridge Spring-Monetta (4-6)
SCHSL High School Football Class AA Rankings
1. Strom Thurmond (8-2)
2. Central (8-1)
3. Batesburg-Leesville (8-2)
4. North Central (8-2)
5. Fairfield Central (6-3)
6. Philip Simmons (8-2)
7. Andrew Jackson (5-4)
8. East Clarendon (8-2)
9. Timberland (8-2)
10. Hampton County (7-3)
11. Clinton (7-3)
12. Manning (7-3)
13. Cheraw (6-4)
14. Chester (6-4)
15. Liberty (7-3)
16. Saluda (5-5)
17. Mid-Carolina (4-5)
18. Chesnee (5-5)
19. Pelion (5-5)
20. Lake Marion (4-4)
21. Chesterfield (5-5)
22. Atlantic Collegiate (4-6)
23. Eau Claire (5-4)
24. Woodland (5-5)
25. Barnwell (4-6)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAA Rankings
1. Newberry (10-0)
2. Oceanside Collegiate Academy (8-2)
3. Woodruff (9-1)
4. Belton-Honea Path (10-0)
5. Loris (9-0)
6. Orangeburg-Wilkinson (8-1)
7. Powdersville (6-2)
8. Silver Bluff (6-4)
9. Swansea (8-2)
10. Christ Church Episcopal (7-3)
11. Crescent (7-3)
12. Marlboro County (7-3)
13. Southside Christian (5-5)
14. Dillon (6-4)
15. Hanahan (5-5)
16. Waccamaw (6-4)
17. Broome (4-5)
18. St. Joseph's Catholic (5-4)
19. North Charleston (5-4)
20. Pendleton (5-5)
21. Fox Creek (5-5)
22. Keenan (3-7)
23. West-Oak (3-6)
24. Chapman (1-8)
25. Aynor (3-6)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAA Rankings
1. South Pointe (9-1)
2. South Florence (9-1)
3. North Augusta (9-1)
4. Hilton Head (9-1)
5. Gray Collegiate Academy (8-2)
6. Daniel (9-1)
7. Flora (9-1)
8. Bluffton (7-2)
9. Hartsville (7-3)
10. Seneca (9-1)
11. Camden (7-3)
12. Westside (6-4)
13. Bishop England (7-3)
14. Wren (7-3)
15. Midland Valley (7-3)
16. Crestwood (6-4)
17. Wilson (6-4)
18. Fountain Inn (6-4)
19. May River (7-3)
20. South Aiken (5-5)
21. Gilbert (5-5)
22. Lower Richland (5-5)
23. Emerald (5-5)
24. York (4-6)
25. Blue Ridge (6-4)
SCHSL High School Football Class AAAAA Rankings
1. Northwestern (9-1)
2. Dutch Fork (8-1)
3. Irmo (9-1)
4. Carolina Forest (9-1)
5. Stratford (9-1)
6. James Island (9-1)
7. Indian Land (9-1)
8. Greenwood (9-1)
9. T.L. Hanna (9-1)
10. Sumter (9-1)
11. Ridge View (7-3)
12. Summerville (8-2)
13. Berkeley (8-2)
14. White Knoll (7-3)
15. Dorman (7-2)
16. Rock Hill (6-4)
17. Gaffney (7-3)
18. Lucy G. Beckham (6-3)
19. Myrtle Beach (7-3)
20. Ashley Ridge (6-4)
21. Spartanburg (6-4)
22. Greenville (6-4)
23. Hillcrest (7-4)
24. Clover (5-5)
25. Catawba Ridge (5-4)
