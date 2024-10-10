South Carolina high school football computer rankings (10/10/2024)
Ahead of Week 8 of the South Carolina high school football season, High School on SI has published its computer rankings for this week.
South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) Class AAAAA sees Dutch Fork move up two spots to move to No. 1. The Silver Foxes face No. 16 White Knoll on Friday and look to keep that top spot in the rankings.
Class AAAA continues sees Westside on top of the Computer Rankings after a 4-0 start. May River has started the season 5-0 and sitting at the No. 2 spot in this week's rankings.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest South Carolina football computer rankings, as of Oct. 7, 2024:
SOUTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
CLASS 8 MAN | CLASS SCISA 8 MAN
CLASS SCISA AAAA | CLASS SCISA AAA
CLASS SCISA AA | CLASS SCISA A
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Brady Twombly | @sblivesports