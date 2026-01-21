High School

CIF Southern Section Girls Basketball Playoff Computer Rankings - Jan. 21, 2026

The playoff divisions are beginning to take shape with just a couple more weeks left in the regular season, including the section's top field: the Open Division.

Tarek Fattal

Mater Dei's Harmony Golightly drives for a basket against Christ the King (NY) at the 2026 Panini Hoophall Classic.
Mater Dei's Harmony Golightly drives for a basket against Christ the King (NY) at the 2026 Panini Hoophall Classic.

With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the playoff divisions are starting to take shape. The CIF Southern Section will continue to keep calling its top playoff bracket the 'Open Division' while the subsequent divisions will now be Divisions 1 through 9.

In the past, each division had a single-A and double-A designation from Division 2 through 5 (2AA, 2A, 3AA, 3A ...). That will no longer be the format moving forward, according to the CIF's basketball bulletin.

As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results on the current year.

That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.

The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.

TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 21

  1. Ontario Christian Knights
  2. Etiwanda Eagles
  3. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
  4. Mater Dei Monarchs
  5. JSerra Catholic Lions
  6. Sage Hill Lightning
  7. Oak Park Eagles
  8. Rancho Christian Eagles
  9. St. Joseph (Lakewood) Jesters
  10. La Salle Lancers
  11. Fairmont Prep Huskies
  12. Corona Centennial Huskies
  13. Orange Lutheran Lancers
  14. Thousand Oaks Lancers
  15. Ventura Cougars
  16. Moreno Valley Vikings
  17. Los Osos Grizzlies
  18. Brentwood School Eagles
  19. Villa Park Spartans
  20. Redondo Union Sea Hawks
  21. St. Anthony Saints
  22. North Torrance Saxons
  23. Oaks Christian Lions
  24. Esperanza Aztecs
  25. Beckman Patriots
  26. Oak Hills Bulldogs
  27. Flintridge Prep Wolves
  28. Valencia Vikings
  29. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
  30. Marlborough Mustangs
  31. Santa Margarita Eagles
  32. Mira Costa Mustangs
  33. Rosary Academy Royals
  34. St. Bonaventure Seraphs
  35. West Torrance Warriors
  36. Windward Wildcats
  37. Troy Warriors
  38. Notre Dame (SO) Knights
  39. Village Christian Crusaders
  40. Chino Cowboys
  41. Yucaipa Thunderbirds
  42. Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
  43. Chaparral Pumas
  44. Chino Hills Huskies
  45. Glendora Tartans
  46. San Juan Hills Stallions
  47. South Torrance Spartans
  48. Rialto Knights
  49. Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
  50. Campbell Hall Vikings
  51. Summit SkyHawks
  52. Los Alamitos Griffins
  53. Buena Park Coyotes
  54. Oxnard Yellowjackets
  55. San Clemente Tritons
  56. Camarillo Scorpions
  57. Crossroads Roadrunners
  58. Saugus Centurions
  59. Sonora Raiders
  60. Bishop Montgomery Knights
  61. St. Monica Prep Mariners
  62. Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
  63. Alemany Warriors
  64. King Wolves
  65. San Marcos Royals
  66. Lynwood Knights
  67. Portola Bulldogs
  68. Claremont Wolfpack
  69. Bonita Bearcats
  70. Murrieta Mesa Rams
  71. Heritage Patriots
  72. Crescenta Valley Falcons
  73. Los Altos Conquerors
  74. Paramount Pirates
  75. Vista Murrieta Broncos
  76. Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
  77. Dos Pueblos Chargers
  78. Palos Verdes Sea Kings
  79. Wilson (HH) Wildcats
  80. Aquinas Falcons
  81. Bishop Amat Lancers
  82. Segerstrom Jaguars
  83. Rio Mesa Spartans
  84. Canyon Cowboys
  85. Downey Vikings
  86. Arrowhead Christian Eagles
  87. St. Margaret’s Tartans
  88. Riverside Poly Bears
  89. Mark Keppel Aztecs
  90. Newbury Park Panthers
  91. Leuzinger Olympians
  92. West Ranch Wildcats
  93. Trinity Classical Academy Knights
  94. Crean Lutheran Saints
  95. Shadow Hills Knights
  96. Serra Cavaliers
  97. Cerritos Dons
  98. Corona Panthers
  99. Trabuco Hills Mustangs
  100. Ramona Rams

Tarek Fattal
Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson.

