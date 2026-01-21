CIF Southern Section Girls Basketball Playoff Computer Rankings - Jan. 21, 2026
With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the playoff divisions are starting to take shape. The CIF Southern Section will continue to keep calling its top playoff bracket the 'Open Division' while the subsequent divisions will now be Divisions 1 through 9.
In the past, each division had a single-A and double-A designation from Division 2 through 5 (2AA, 2A, 3AA, 3A ...). That will no longer be the format moving forward, according to the CIF's basketball bulletin.
As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results on the current year.
That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.
The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.
TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 21
- Ontario Christian Knights
- Etiwanda Eagles
- Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
- Mater Dei Monarchs
- JSerra Catholic Lions
- Sage Hill Lightning
- Oak Park Eagles
- Rancho Christian Eagles
- St. Joseph (Lakewood) Jesters
- La Salle Lancers
- Fairmont Prep Huskies
- Corona Centennial Huskies
- Orange Lutheran Lancers
- Thousand Oaks Lancers
- Ventura Cougars
- Moreno Valley Vikings
- Los Osos Grizzlies
- Brentwood School Eagles
- Villa Park Spartans
- Redondo Union Sea Hawks
- St. Anthony Saints
- North Torrance Saxons
- Oaks Christian Lions
- Esperanza Aztecs
- Beckman Patriots
- Oak Hills Bulldogs
- Flintridge Prep Wolves
- Valencia Vikings
- Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
- Marlborough Mustangs
- Santa Margarita Eagles
- Mira Costa Mustangs
- Rosary Academy Royals
- St. Bonaventure Seraphs
- West Torrance Warriors
- Windward Wildcats
- Troy Warriors
- Notre Dame (SO) Knights
- Village Christian Crusaders
- Chino Cowboys
- Yucaipa Thunderbirds
- Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
- Chaparral Pumas
- Chino Hills Huskies
- Glendora Tartans
- San Juan Hills Stallions
- South Torrance Spartans
- Rialto Knights
- Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
- Campbell Hall Vikings
- Summit SkyHawks
- Los Alamitos Griffins
- Buena Park Coyotes
- Oxnard Yellowjackets
- San Clemente Tritons
- Camarillo Scorpions
- Crossroads Roadrunners
- Saugus Centurions
- Sonora Raiders
- Bishop Montgomery Knights
- St. Monica Prep Mariners
- Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
- Alemany Warriors
- King Wolves
- San Marcos Royals
- Lynwood Knights
- Portola Bulldogs
- Claremont Wolfpack
- Bonita Bearcats
- Murrieta Mesa Rams
- Heritage Patriots
- Crescenta Valley Falcons
- Los Altos Conquerors
- Paramount Pirates
- Vista Murrieta Broncos
- Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
- Dos Pueblos Chargers
- Palos Verdes Sea Kings
- Wilson (HH) Wildcats
- Aquinas Falcons
- Bishop Amat Lancers
- Segerstrom Jaguars
- Rio Mesa Spartans
- Canyon Cowboys
- Downey Vikings
- Arrowhead Christian Eagles
- St. Margaret’s Tartans
- Riverside Poly Bears
- Mark Keppel Aztecs
- Newbury Park Panthers
- Leuzinger Olympians
- West Ranch Wildcats
- Trinity Classical Academy Knights
- Crean Lutheran Saints
- Shadow Hills Knights
- Serra Cavaliers
- Cerritos Dons
- Corona Panthers
- Trabuco Hills Mustangs
- Ramona Rams
